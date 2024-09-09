Mpox case confirmed in India, not part of WHO public health emergency: Centre

The Union Health Ministry on Monday said that an isolated case of the mpox virus has been detected in India, and it has been verified as a travel-related infection. However, this is not a part of the global public health emergency sounded by the World Health Organisation (WHO) regarding the outbreak, the Centre said. Isolated case of mpox confirmed in India (REUTERS (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

In its statement, the health ministry said, “The previously suspected case of Mpox (monkeypox) has been verified as a travel-related infection. Laboratory testing has confirmed the presence of Mpox virus of the West African clade 2 in the patient.”

“This case is an isolated case, similar to the earlier 30 cases reported in India from July 2022 onwards, and is not a part of the current public health emergency (reported by WHO) which is regarding clade 1 of mpox,” the ministry added.

The statement further said that the man infected with the mpox virus is currently in a stable condition, and is not facing any comorbidities.

“The individual, a young male who recently traveled from a country experiencing ongoing Mpox transmission, is currently isolated at a designated tertiary care isolation facility. The patient remains clinically stable and is without any systemic illness or comorbidities,” the health ministry said.

Earlier in the day, the central government issued an advisory for all states and union territories regarding the global mpox outbreak, urging all authorities to maintain proper precautions and spread the word on the symptoms and prevention of mpox.

In its letter, the Health Ministry had instructed the states and UTs to review public health preparedness, particularly at the health facility level, identify isolation facilities in hospitals, and ensure the availability of required logistics and trained human resources at such facilities.

The caution comes amid the rapid spread of the new strain of mpox worldwide that has prompted the World Health Organization to declare the outbreak a global health emergency for the second time in two years.

Mpox typically causes flu-like symptoms and pus-filled lesions, and is usually mild but can kill. Children, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems, such as those with HIV, are all at higher risk of complications.

(With inputs from agencies)