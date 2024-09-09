Amid global mpox outbreak, Centre issues safety advisory to states, UTs

The Centre on Monday issued an advisory to all states and union territories in view of the global mpox outbreak, giving instructions to avoid the spread of the virus in India. Mpox spreads from person to person mainly through close contact with someone who has the disease. (Pic for representation)

The Union government asked all the states and UTs to screen and test all suspected mpox cases in the community, and identify isolation units in hospitals for suspected and confirmed patients.

Union Health Secretary Apurva Chandra, in a letter to all states and UT administrations, asked them to take all necessary precautions and prevent any undue panic amongst the masses.

"No new case of mpox has been reported in India in the current outbreak, and none of the samples in suspected cases has tested positive," he said, emphasising on the need to stay alert. The health secretary further said that the Centre continues to closely monitor the evolving situation.

He asked the states and Union Territories to review public health preparedness, particularly at the health facility level, identify isolation facilities in hospitals, and ensure the availability of required logistics and trained human resources at such facilities.

In the letter, Chandra also tasked all state and UT administrations to spread awareness among the people about mpox, how it spreads and the need to take preventative measures and report the cases timely.

On Sunday, the Health Ministry said a man who recently travelled from a country experiencing mpox transmission has been identified as a suspected case of the disease and his samples have been collected for testing. It said the man has been isolated at a designated hospital and there is no cause for concern.

Chandra also said in the letter that the World Health Organization (WHO) on August 14 declared the current outbreak of mpox a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).

Cases of mpox have been on the rise in the Democratic Republic of Congo over the last six months. Spread of mpox cases has been reported from newer East African countries such as Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, and Uganda.

(With inputs from PTI)