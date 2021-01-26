MP’s Padma awardee came to Bhopal in ’80s hoping to earn 6 daily as labourer

Bhuri Bai, 52, was working as a labourer at a construction site in Bhopal in the 1980s when renowned painter Jagdish Swaminathan came to know she was from the Bhil tribe and asked her to paint the community’s ritualistic painting –Pithora--on a canvas. She refused to do so as she had never seen a canvas and colours before. “But I painted on stones and Swaminathan gave me ₹10,” she said. Bai said this is how her journey as an artist began when she was around 14. Over the years, she has promoted the ritualistic paintings and has now been conferred with Padma Shri, the country’s fourth-highest civilian award, for it.

“Colours and traditional art of my community always enthralled me. I learnt traditional painting in my village in Jhabua when I was just 7 or 8-year-old. The villagers used to make colours from plants and clays to paint the walls and roof of mud houses. It was a very tough task, but they used to do it with ease because more than a tradition, paintings are an important aspect of our lives,” said Bai. She added she was lucky to get canvas, colours and brush to paint.

Bai’s paintings are mostly inspired by real-life incidents of Bhil tribe and displayed in the galleries of six countries. She teaches the art form to keep it alive. Bhai said she came to Bhopal hoping to earn ₹6 per day just to survive with her husband. “I never thought of becoming an artist. Even, I did not know the meaning of an artist.”