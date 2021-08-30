MSRTC employee’s daughter says father can’t pay fees due to delayed salary

In a viral video, a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) employee’s minor daughter is requesting the corporation’s officials and the Maharashtra government to release pending salaries citing his inability to pay her tuition fees.

The girl says her father is under constant stress since he has not been paid, leaving him with no money even for her tuition fees, due to which, she is forced to discontinue her education.

“I request the government to provide the salaries of MSRTC employees as soon as possible. It should not happen that my father has to take an extreme step. I request you with folded hands to please give us our salaries,” the girl said in the video clip.

The MSRTC runs buses across Maharashtra and is one of India’s biggest transport corporations, however, it has been incurring heavy financial losses for several years and the situation has worsened during the Covid-19 induced lockdowns. For over a year now, the MSRTC employees’ monthly salaries have been getting delayed by several weeks.

Last week, an MSRTC employee Kamlesh Bedse, posted in Dhule, died by suicide, claiming he was unable to pay his debt due to his ‘low’ salary and the delays in its payment,.

Jagnarayan Kahar, general secretary of the MSRTC Kamgar (workers) Union said salaries for the month of July had not been paid yet, forcing employees to take extreme steps. “We will be protesting outside all MSRTC bus depots. The work will go on but we will protest outside bus depots after work.” he said.

MSRTC officials have requested the employees not to take any extreme step and assured that salaries will be disbursed immediately. “Discussions with the deputy chief minister have been done and the salary payments will be done immediately,” said Shekhar Channe, MSRTC managing director.