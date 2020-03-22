MTNL offers double Internet data on existing plans

india

Updated: Mar 22, 2020 11:19 IST

New Delhi: Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL), the government-run telecom operator, has offered to double the internet plan of users stuck at home during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Union minister of communications and information technology Ravi Shankar Prasad made the announcement on Sunday morning. “Now get double Internet data in your existing broadband plan of @MTNLOfficial for one month. Work from home and stay safe. #IndiaFightsCorona,” Prasad tweeted.

Indians are under a curfew from 7am to 9pm on Sunday as Covid-19 cases continued to rise. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a televised address on March 18 urged Indians to stay at home to break the chain of transmission of the virus.

“MTNL has doubled free data in all the broadband plans of landline as well as mobile for one month with effect from today so that people are encouraged to work from home,” MTNL chairman and managing director Sunil Kumar said.