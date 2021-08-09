Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mufti meets PDP youth wing leaders; calls for release of political detainees
india news

Mufti meets PDP youth wing leaders; calls for release of political detainees

The meeting was attended by the party’s youth leaders from across Kashmir. Mufti said the party will fight for restoration of Article 370, which was nullified by the Centre on August 5, 2019
By Mir Ehsan
PUBLISHED ON AUG 09, 2021 01:07 PM IST
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti. (HT archive)

Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday chaired a meeting of youth workers of her party in Srinagar where the release of political detainees was sought. The meeting was the first of its kind since the arrest of PDP youth wing president Waheed ur Rehman Parra.

The meeting was attended by the party’s youth leaders from across Kashmir. Mufti said the party will fight for restoration of Article 370, which was nullified by the Centre on August 5, 2019. Article 370 gave a special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir which has since been bifurcated in to two Union Territories

PDP chief spokesperson Suhail Bukhari said this was the first youth meeting of the party in two years, especially since Parra was arrested, first by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and then by Crime Investigation Department. “The aim was to discuss the current situation of J&K with our youth leadership. This meeting was attended by 150 youth leaders and workers from all the Kashmir districts... In the meeting, a briefing was given on how self-rule is the only viable, practical and acceptable solution to Kashmir problems.”

On Parra’s detention, Bukhari said, “The leadership demanded the release of all the prisoners, including Waheed ur Rehman Parra.”

Parra was arrested by NIA last November for his alleged terrorist links. PDP has termed all charges against him baseless.

