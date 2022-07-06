Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, RCP Singh resign as Union ministers as their RS terms end
india news

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, RCP Singh resign as Union ministers as their RS terms end

The Union ministers submitted their resignation letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a day ahead of the expiry of their Rajya Sabha terms.
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.(HT_PRINT)
Updated on Jul 06, 2022 05:21 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and RCP Singh resigned as the Union ministers on Wednesday, a day ahead of the expiry of their Rajya Sabha terms. According to reports, the Union ministers submitted their resignation letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier in the day, Modi had lauded both Naqvi and Singh during the cabinet meeting for their contribution to the country during their tenure, in an apparent suggestion of it being their final cabinet meeting, a PTI report, citing sources, said.

With their term as Rajya Sabha MPs set to end on Thursday, both ministers submitted their resignations to fulfil the constitutional obligation as they will cease to be parliamentarians from Friday.

Naqvi, a senior BJP leader, is also the deputy leader of the Rajya Sabha. Singh is a minister in the Modi Cabinet from the JD(U) quota.

According to an HT report, Singh may join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in three to four months, a spokesman for the party said even as he denied claims that the Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) attended its national executive meeting in Hyderabad over the weekend.

RELATED STORIES

The JD(U) did not nominate Singh for the Rajya Sabha in May, raising questions over his continuation as a minister amid speculation about his possible defection to BJP.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
union minority affairs minister×
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP