Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, RCP Singh resign as Union ministers as their RS terms end

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and RCP Singh resigned as the Union ministers on Wednesday, a day ahead of the expiry of their Rajya Sabha terms. According to reports, the Union ministers submitted their resignation letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier in the day, Modi had lauded both Naqvi and Singh during the cabinet meeting for their contribution to the country during their tenure, in an apparent suggestion of it being their final cabinet meeting, a PTI report, citing sources, said.

With their term as Rajya Sabha MPs set to end on Thursday, both ministers submitted their resignations to fulfil the constitutional obligation as they will cease to be parliamentarians from Friday.

Naqvi, a senior BJP leader, is also the deputy leader of the Rajya Sabha. Singh is a minister in the Modi Cabinet from the JD(U) quota.

According to an HT report, Singh may join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in three to four months, a spokesman for the party said even as he denied claims that the Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) attended its national executive meeting in Hyderabad over the weekend.

The JD(U) did not nominate Singh for the Rajya Sabha in May, raising questions over his continuation as a minister amid speculation about his possible defection to BJP.

