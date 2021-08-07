Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Mukul Roy says 'BJP will win', corrects it; Son explains faux pas
india news

Mukul Roy says 'BJP will win', corrects it; Son explains faux pas

Mukul Roy said the saffron party will win the by-election in the state and then corrected the statement.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON AUG 07, 2021 12:45 PM IST
Mukul Roy's son Subhrangshu Roy told a news channel his father has been diagnosed with chemical imbalance and depression.

hinTrinamool Congress leader Mukul Roy who switched camp after the West Bengal Assembly election results on Friday said the saffron party will win the by-election in the state. It was a slip of tongue which Roy realised as soon as he uttered the words and clarifying he said that he actually meant Trinamool.

"The BJP will win convincingly in the assembly by-polls. It will win in Tripura. There is not an iota of doubt in that," Roy who was with the BJP for four years said. "The 'Maa Mati Manush' party (TMC) will remain the winner here and open its account in Tripura as well. BJP will be nowhere in the state. They will be decimated. Mamata Banerjee will continue to helm Bengal," he said as he rectified himself.

Seven assembly seats in West Bengal are slated to go to by-elections including the Bhabanipur constituency which Mamata will have to win to retain her chief minister's post as in the assembly election, she lost Nandigram to BJP's Suvendu Adhikary.

While the BJP leaders have pounced on the opportunity and said that Roy had unwittingly blurted out the truth, his son Subhrangshu Roy, who also made a comeback to TMC along with his father, said that his mistake has been blown out of proportion. Expressing concern over Mukul Roy's health, Subhrangshu said his father has been forgetting things since his wife's death. Mukul Roy's wife died in July in a private hospital in Chennai after suffering a heart attack. She had recovered from Covid but was suffering from post-Covid complications.

After that, Mukul Roy has been diagnosed with depression and a chemical imbalance in the body, Subhrangshu said to a news channel.

Apart from the by-elections in the state, Trinamool Congress is also gearing up for elections in Tripura for which Prashant Kishor's I-PAC has been camping in the state.

"Mukulda has betrayed his voters in Krishnanagar North. He has lost his credibility. But he has spoken the truth. The truth has perhaps come from his mouth as he is under tremendous mental stress," BJP spokesman Shamik Bhattacharya said, as quoted by PTI.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mukul roy trinamool congress bjp
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Hiker resting in wildlife crossing structure sleeps through bear encounter

Elephants show how to indulge in simple pleasures. Watch sweet video

Anand Mahindra shares old ad of Taj Mahal Palace hotel offering stay at 6

Man prepares fried eggs with a splash of Fanta and tweeple are wondering ‘why?’
TRENDING TOPICS
RBI Monetary Policy
Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP