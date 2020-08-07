e-paper
Home / India News / Mulayam Singh Yadav admitted to Lucknow hospital

Mulayam Singh Yadav admitted to Lucknow hospital

Scores of Samajwadi Party leaders, including the veteran politician's son Akhilesh Yadav and daughter-in-law Dimple Yadav visited the hospital.

india Updated: Aug 07, 2020 19:35 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
File photo of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.
File photo of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.
         

Samajwadi party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, 80, was admitted to Lucknow’s Medanta hospital on Thursday night after he complained of constipation and stomach ache.

“Mulayam Singh Yadav was having stomach ache and was not taking food properly due to stomach problem,” said Dr Rakesh Kapoor, director of Medanta hospital, adding, “His overall health is stable.”

Scores of Samajwadi Party leaders, including the veteran politician’s son Akhilesh Yadav and daughter-in-law Dimple Yadav visited the hospital.

Earlier in May, the veteran leader was admitted to the same hospital for a stomach-related ailment. He was discharged after two days.

