Mulayam Singh Yadav funeral updates: Huge crowd gathers in Saifai, top leaders to pay tributes

Mulayam Singh Yadav funeral: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and other top leaders will visit Safai in Uttar Pradesh today to pay their respects to Mulayam Singh Yadav, a veteran politician and Samajwadi Party patron. Mulayam will be remembered as a backward caste leader who championed social justice politics and always stood up for rural people.