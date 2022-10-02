Mulayam Singh Yadav moved to ICU as health deteriorates

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) founder Mulayam Singh Yadav was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a private hospital in Gurugram after his health condition deteriorated, people aware of the matter said on Sunday.

He has been under treatment at Medanta Hospital since August 22, people familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity. In a statement, the SP said the 82-year-old leader’s health condition was stable. “Respected Netaji is admitted in the ICU of Medanta Hospital, Gurugram, his condition is stable. He is being treated under the supervision of senior doctors,” the party said.

SP chief and Mulayam’s son Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday reached the Gurugram hospital, where his father is admitted.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh said he spoke to Akhilesh to enquire about his father’s health. “Spoke to SP chief Akhilesh Yadav after information about the ill health of his father Mulayam Singh Yadav was received. I pray to God that he gets well soon,” he tweeted.

In a tweet in Hindi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wished for the veteran leader’s speedy recovery. “Received the news of Mulayam Singh ji’s ill health. I wish him a speedy recovery,” he tweeted.

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya wished for Mulayam’s recovery.

“Information was received through the media about the deteriorating health of former chief minister of UP, Mulayam Singh Yadav ji, I wish and pray to God for his speedy recovery!” Maurya said in a tweet

Born on November 22, 1939, Mulayam is one of the most prominent leaders of Uttar Pradesh who served as the state’s chief minister thrice and also as the Union defence minister. He has been elected 10 times as MLA and 7 times as Lok Sabha MP. He currently represents the Mainpuri constituency in the Lok Sabha.

