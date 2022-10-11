Mulayam Singh Yadav to be paid last respects today in ancestral village

Saifai in Uttar Pradesh is all set to pay last respects to Mulayam Singh Yadav, the Samajwadi Party patriarch who died on Monday at a hospital in Haryana’s Gurugram where he was being treated since August 22. He was 82 years old.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Many chief ministers, including Uttar Pradesh’s Yogi Adityanath, are expected to be among the top leaders attending the funeral. Defence minister Rajnath Singh, who visited the Samajwadi Party leader in hospital, is also expected to be present.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi may also attend the funeral event on the SP turf. On Monday, he said that Mulayam Yadav’s death was a “big setback” to Indian politics. He also recalled his conversation with the veteran politician - who had served as India’s defence minister in the past - ahead of the 2019 national elections while at the same time recalling his role during the era of Emergency when Indira Gandhi was the prime minister.

A shroud of gloom enveloped Saifai, the native village of the SP patron, as the news of his death broke and his mortal remains reached for the last rites. A massive crowd of supporters showered petals on the hearse vehicle, which was a part of a 300-strong convoy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Visuals showed Akhilesh Yadav, his son, surrounded by huge crowds that condoled the death of the patriarch. Yadav is remembered for his rise from the wrestling pits of UP to a socialist leader, who backed the cause of the backward communities.

Leaders across political parties - from the ruling BJP to the opposition - paid him rich tributes on Monday.

Yogi Adityanath announced a three-day state mourning.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON