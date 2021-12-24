Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Multi-city probes, over 50 CCTV clips: Cops trace missing Noida woman in Surat
india news

Multi-city probes, over 50 CCTV clips: Cops trace missing Noida woman in Surat

21-year old missing woman found working at a beauty parlour in Surat, after a week of search and analysis by Noida police. 
A 'missing' complaint was lodged at the local Sector 49 police station after which searches were conducted at several places within and outside Noida(PTI)
Published on Dec 24, 2021 05:22 PM IST
PTI | , Noida

Searches in several cities across multiple states, electronic surveillance and analysis of more than 50 CCTV footage were what the Noida Police had to resort to for tracing and bringing back home a woman, went missing over a week ago.

The 21-year-old woman, who lived with her sister and her husband in Sector 50 here, was tracked in Surat, Gujarat where she was found working at a beauty parlour, police officials said. “She had left home after a fight with her sister and brother-in-law. She told police that she was angry and had not informed them where she was going,” a police spokesperson said. 

A 'missing' complaint was lodged at the local Sector 49 police station after which searches were conducted at several places within and outside Noida under the supervision of Inspector Vinod Kumar Singh, the official said. “Police teams looked for the woman at probable locations including Ghaziabad, Moradabad, Chandigarh, Ambala and several other nearby cities and towns.

RELATED STORIES

Over 50 CCTV footage were analysed and electronic surveillance was also used to get a clue about the woman's whereabouts,” the spokesperson said. Ultimately, police teams investigating the case got a lead that she could be present in Surat, Gujarat, prompting the deployment of officials to the state.

 “On Thursday, the woman was tracked down in Surat. She had started working at a parlour there but has been brought back and reunited with her family,” the police official said. The issue of the woman going missing from Noida had created a buzz among locals here, with residents' groups demanding prompt action by the police. The Noida Federation of Apartment Owners Associations (NOFAA) and the Gautam Buddh Nagar District Development Residents Welfare Association (DD RWA) hailed the police work in the case. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
greater noida delhi police investigation team
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Christmas 2021
National Consumer Rights Day 2021
Merry Christmas
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP