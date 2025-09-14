Multiple blows, assault: Indian-origin man kills mother over TV remote dispute, sentenced to life in UK

A 39-year-old Indian-origin man has been sentenced to life imprisonment, with a minimum term of 15 years, for the murder of his mother at her Birmingham home following a dispute over a “television remote control.” Indian-origin man jailed for killing mother over TV remote in Birmingham.(Representational image/ REUTERS File)

The accused, Surjit Singh, had pleaded guilty to murdering 76-year-old Mohinder Kaur, who died from injuries consistent with multiple blows in September last year.

The sentence was delivered at Birmingham Crown Court on Friday, where it emerged that a “dispute over a television remote escalated”, prompting an intoxicated Singh to fatally attack his mother, PTI reported

“This senseless killing has torn apart a family, and our thoughts remain with everyone affected,” said West Midlands Police Detective Inspector Nick Barnes.

Singh, who lived with and cared for his widowed mother in the Soho area of Birmingham, reportedly lost his temper after she criticised him for being drunk. Subsequent tests revealed the presence of cocaine and alcohol in his blood following the attack, the news agency added.

After the assault, Singh informed a relative about what had happened before leaving the house. The relative immediately called emergency services, after which officers forced their way into the property and found Mohinder Kaur lying on the living room floor.

She was rushed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham, where she was later pronounced dead.

Singh later returned to the scene and was arrested by officers who were still at the house. While in custody, he told the police, “I didn’t mean to do it. I just lost my head.”

“Mohinder died as a result of injuries consistent with a number of blows, but it was not clear if a weapon was used or what the motive was,” West Midlands Police added.

The court heard that Singh had chased his mother around the house, repeatedly kicking and stamping on her.

According to local court reports, the sentencing judge described it as a “sustained attack over a considerable period of time” on an elderly and frail woman who was unable to protect herself.

With PTI inputs