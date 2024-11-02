Menu Explore
Mumbai: 16-year-old boy dies after bicycle stunt goes wrong in Mira-Bhayandar

ByHT News Desk
Nov 02, 2024 01:35 PM IST

Mira Bhayandar: The CCTV footage, which has since gone viral, shows the boy bleeding at the scene while bystanders rushed to assist.

A 16-year-old boy died after a bicycle stunt went wrong on the roads of Mumbai's Mira-Bhayandar. The incident reportedly occurred on Monday, October 28, and was captured on CCTV camera footage from a nearby shop, now circulating on social media.

The victim, a resident of Mira Road, rode his bicycle to Ghodbunder Fort on Monday.(X)
The victim, a resident of Mira Road, rode his bicycle to Ghodbunder Fort on Monday.(X)

The victim, a resident of Mira Road, rode his bicycle to Ghodbunder Fort on Monday. While descending the fort’s steep slope, he appeared to lose control, collided with a wall, and fell to the ground.

The CCTV camera footage, which has since gone viral, shows the boy bleeding at the scene while bystanders rushed to assist, transporting him to Baba Saheb Ambedkar Government Hospital. However, the doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

Police have registered the incident as an accidental death.

Similar incidents

In another incident, two girls were seriously injured after being struck by a speeding car while they were making rangolis outside their homes ahead of the Diwali festival in Indore’s Bhawani Nagar, The Times of India reported on Wednesday, citing police sources.

The accident, which occurred on Monday evening, was captured on a CCTV camera, showing a black hatchback hitting the victims, Priyanshi (21) and Nivya (14). Both girls were immediately taken to a hospital for treatment, and officials confirmed that the 17-year-old driver had been detained.

The CCTV camera footage shows the girls creating rangolis when the speeding car approaches from behind, crashes into them, and then veers into a shop. Several parked two-wheelers were also damaged during the incident.

In a separate incident from September, a 19-year-old was killed and three of his friends were injured after their car collided with a truck on a flyover near the Chandimandir toll plaza in Chandigarh.

The deceased was identified as Ansh Nagpal, while Rehan, 17, was critically injured and initially taken to PGIMER, Chandigarh, before being transferred to Fortis Hospital, Mohali. The other two, Saksham, 18, and Sanyam, 20, remain unconscious and are receiving treatment at the Civil Hospital, Sector 6, Panchkula. Police said the group had been driving late, heading from Sector 4, Panchkula, to Pinjore. Around 3 am, their speeding car crashed into a truck ahead of them on the flyover near the Chandimandir toll plaza.

Bystanders at the scene quickly helped extract the occupants from the wrecked car and transported them to the hospital.

