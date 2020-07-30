e-paper
Home / India News / Mumbai: 36-year-old Gawli gang member found dead inside Taloja jail

Mumbai: 36-year-old Gawli gang member found dead inside Taloja jail

india Updated: Jul 30, 2020 11:45 IST
Manish K Pathak and Charul Shah
Manish K Pathak and Charul Shah
Mumbai: An alleged member (36) of underworld don Arun Gawli’s gang, who was arrested for assaulting his wife earlier in July, died by suicide in Navi Mumbai’s Taloja Jail on Wednesday night.

Inspector-General of police (prisons), Maharashtra, Deepak Pandey confirmed the accused’s death.

“The incident occurred at around 9 pm on Wednesday, when a prison guard found him dead inside a toilet,” said Kaustubh Kurlekar, superintendent, Taloja Jail.

The deceased has been identified as Dinesh Laxman Narkar alias Dinya, who was arrested on July 10 under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code by NM Joshi Marg police station, after he had attacked his wife with a sharp object.

Narkar, a resident of Sanjivani Prasad building at Prabhadevi, was arrested with Gawli and other gang members for the murder of Shiva Sena corporator Kamlakar Jamsandekar in March 2007.

Later, he was acquitted in the murder case.

He was also booked in November 2018 for attacking police personnel in an inebriated state.

“He was sent to Taloja Jail on July 20 after he tested Covid-19 negative. The prison guard, who found him in the toilet, took him to the jail hospital, but he was declared brought dead on arrival at around 9:20 pm on Wednesday,” said inspector Nilesh Jagtap of Kharghar police station.

Narkar’s brother and NM Joshi police station authorities were informed about the incident.

His body would be handed over to his family members after the post-mortem examination is conducted, Jagtap added.

