Mumbai achieves 100% first dose Covid vaccine coverage

Nearly ten months after the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination programme was rolled out, Mumbai has achieved 100% first dose coverage on Saturday. The city’s target adult population is 9,236,546, and by noon on Saturday, 9,239,902 first dose has been administered in the city, according to the CoWin dashboard. Mumbai’s second dose coverage stood at 5,983,452, nearly 65% of the city’s adult population.

“Decentralising the vaccination centres played a crucial role in our vaccine coverage,” said additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani.

Civic officials said their aim is to achieve coverage beyond 100% as many people from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region have taken the vaccine jabs in Mumbai.

Infectious disease expert and member of Maharashtra’s Covid-19 task force Dr Om Srivastava said that 100% first dose coverage is a great news for the city. “It definitely means that the city has lot more protection, but this should not be taken as an excuse to let our guards down. The virus is unpredictable, and there are countries that are seeing large number of cases even now. France, for instance has now announced that they are experiencing the fifth wave,” he said.

According to Srivastava, Russia, which has high vaccination coverage is also going through a surge. “It is difficult to predict how the virus will behave in different countries, despite vaccination,” he said.

Mumbai launched the first phase of Covid-19 vaccination for healthcare workers on January 16, along with the rest of the country, with just 10 vaccination centres. The city gradually increased the number of vaccinations centres, while battling many instances of supply shortage. Its feat of 100% first dose coverage was achieved by a total of 462 public and private vaccination centres that have the combined capacity to administer over 123,000 vaccine doses a day.

“It’s a great milestone and perhaps the first in the country,” said vaccination expert Dr Naveen Thacker, a former civil society organisation representative to GAVI, the vaccine alliance. “Mumbai has shown us that 100% vaccination is achievable. Other districts in the country should follow suit,” he said, adding that the full first dose coverage is a relief at a time when schools and colleges are reopening and all lockdown restrictions have been lifted. “This wide coverage should be a good barrier between the city and the anticipated third wave,” he said.

