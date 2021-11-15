Mumbai aiming for full vaccination, Delhi's daily tally down again: Top updates

The coronavirus pandemic situation in Mumbai and Delhi—the worst-hit cities across India during the second wave in April and May this year—is currently under control.

Mumbai has recorded 760,329 cases, 737,930 recoveries and 16,292 deaths due to the viral disease. Active cases of Covid-19 in Maharashtra’s capital city are 2,823. On the other hand, the total number of Covid-19 cases in Delhi has climbed to 1,440,424 including 25,094 deaths, 349 active cases and 1,414,981 recoveries.

Mumbai and Delhi, which are among the most populated cities in India, have not seen a major spike in their Covid-19 cases and deaths in recent months. However, experts have said it paramount to not lower the guard against Covid-19 given the possibility of a third wave of the pandemic, which many have said will affect children the most.

Here are the latest updates on Covid-19 in Mumbai and Delhi:

Mumbai

Daily cases of coronavirus disease in Mumbai have remained below the 300-mark except on November 10 when 339 people were detected as Covid-19 positive. However, the daily toll has only been in the single digits.

According to recent data shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), there has not been a spike in cases despite the rise in the number of Covid-19 tests.

City mayor Kishori Pednekar said last month that the third wave of the pandemic is not over yet and all virus-related protocols have to be followed.

Meanwhile, on November 13, Mumbai achieved 100% first vaccination dose coverage and the civic body is aiming towards fully inoculating the entire adult population.

Delhi

In the national capital, daily cases on November 12 stood at 62, the highest single-day spike since August 8. While, two more deaths were seen on the same day, after a gap of nearly three weeks. Before that, Delhi reported a Covid-related death on October 22.

However, since Saturday, the daily cases have come down again. No death was reported on Saturday while one patient succumbed to Covid-19 on Sunday.

Experts have warned that as the recent surge in cases is at a nascent stage, it is important for the Delhi government to keep a close check on numbers, ensure that Covid-appropriate behaviour is followed and there is an increase in testing, contact tracing and vaccination, Hindustan Times reported on November 12.

So far, authorities in the national capital have tested 30,084,879 samples for Covid-19 while the vaccination coverage has exceeded 2.12 million.