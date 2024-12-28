Mumbai AQI: Why has pollution suddenly risen in the financial capital?

People of Mumbai are facing an unprecedented level of pollution, with Air Quality Index (AQI) readings going well above what is normally seen in certain areas. Despite the murky haze, AQI readings in only four parts of Mumbai were ‘poor’ (201 – 300), that is, Borivali East, Malad West, Mazgaon and Navy Nagar. (Hindustan Times)

According to the latest Mumbai weather updates from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai is expected to experience a cloudy sky on Saturday, with temperatures ranging from a cool 18 degrees Celsius in the morning to a warm 32 degrees Celsius during the day.

The Central Pollution Control Board’s SAMEER app reported in its latest Mumbai weather updates that the city’s air quality remained in the 'moderate' category, with an AQI reading of 160 at 9:05 AM. But why has the AQI risen so high?

The most significant factor in the current situation in the financial capital of the country is the timing of the smog engulfing it.

According to a report by Times of India, a former member of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board said that the smog typically clears out by 9.30 am. But in recent days, it has persisted beyond that threshold and only cleared out at 11 am or even later in the day.

Factors contributing to Mumbai AQI deterioration

Construction activities in the city

Various construction initiatives, such as the Metro projects in the city and surrounding areas, might well be a contributing factor to the decline in air quality in Mumbai. According to the former Municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, there were a whopping 6,000 construction sites active throughout the city back in 2023.

The current number is even bigger, standing at around 11,000 projects. That number is even higher if one includes infrastructure developments. The R Central ward has the highest number of construction sites at 942, while the K East ward follows closely with 933, and the K West ward has 815. Central suburbs: 45 skyscrapers are being built, then in Western suburbs about 30 towers are set to be finished in the upcoming six years. In Thane about 59 towers are currently being constructed and in Navi Mumbai about 15 buildings are at different stages of development, according to media reports.

Traffic from vehicles

Mumbai has a big number of private vehicles, numbering around 1.2 million, according to Times of India. That leads to traffic congestion and slow movement of traffic, contributing heavily to the level of pollution.

Other factors

Shifts in wind patterns, the cooling of ocean surfaces, dust particles and use of contaminated oil is also being seen as major contributors to the unprecedented levels of pollution in Mumbai.