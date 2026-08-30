8-year-old boy dies after Mumbai woman, on a phone call, runs speeding SUV over him in Bandra

An eight-year-old boy lost his life after being run over by a speeding car in Mumbai’s Bandra area. The car was allegedly being driven by a 45-year-old woman who, according to police, was distracted while speaking on her mobile phone. The police have arrested the woman.

Megha Rawal was distracted as she was talking on a phone while driving Innova Crysta and ran over the boy, accoring to initial investigation, said police. (Special Arrangement)

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The boy sustained severe injuries and was immediately rushed to Holy Family Hospital for treatment, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, according to PTI.

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How did the incident happen?

The incident occurred opposite Jijamata Garden on John Baptist Road in the afternoon, when the boy was crossing the road.

“A woman, identified as Megha Rawal, drove her Innova Crysta recklessly at an excessive speed, and while distracted on a phone call, forcefully knocked Gupta down and ran the vehicle over him,” a police official said, adding that she is a resident of Bandra.

Police register FIR against woman

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{{^usCountry}} Police registered a case against Rawal under Sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way), and 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 184 (dangerous driving) of the Motor Vehicles Act. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police registered a case against Rawal under Sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way), and 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 184 (dangerous driving) of the Motor Vehicles Act. {{/usCountry}}

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Further investigation is underway, police said.

In another incident, a brother lost her sister on Raksha Bandhan

In a separate incident, a 25-year-old woman, Dhanashree Dongare, was killed in Mumbai’s Chembur on Friday evening after the two-wheeler she was riding pillion on with her younger brother was allegedly hit by a speeding cement mixer, police said.

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The siblings were returning from Govandi after buying clothes for Raksha Bandhan when the accident occurred near Subhash Nagar, close to Muktanand High School, around 6pm. Police said Manas Dongare, 20, was riding their father’s two-wheeler when he noticed the mixer approaching and gave way. However, the vehicle allegedly struck the right side of the two-wheeler’s handlebar, causing Manas to lose control.

The impact threw Manas towards the footpath, while Dhanashree was thrown towards the mixer and came under its left front tyre. She was rescued and taken to Zen Hospital along with her brother but was declared dead. Police said she suffered severe head injuries.

(With inputs from PTI and Vinay Dalvi)