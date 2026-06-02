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Civil society groups launch Urban Reforms Collective to push city policy reforms

URC will act as a platform aimed at pushing policy reforms in Indian cities through coordinated advocacy and engagement

Updated on: Jun 02, 2026 05:45 pm IST
By Soumya Chatterjee, New Delhi
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Twelve civil society organisations, research institutions and urban practitioners launched the Urban Reforms Collective (URC) on Monday in Mumbai to mark the 33rd anniversary of the 74th Constitutional Amendment Act, which granted constitutional status to urban local bodies.

The collective is anchored by the Urban Collective Action Network (U-CAN). (LinkedIn/urban-collective-action-network-u-can)

URC will act as a platform aimed at pushing policy reforms in Indian cities through coordinated advocacy and engagement.

The organisations said the initiative was driven by a belief that many urban challenges, including inadequate infrastructure, overstretched service delivery systems and weak institutional capacity, stem from underlying policy and governance gaps that require systemic reforms.

The founding members include Janaagraha, Praja Foundation, Shelter Associates, eGov Foundation, WRI India, Artha Global, Civis, INHAF Habitat Forum India, Oorvani Foundation, Participatory Research in Asia (PRIA), Safetipin and SAATH Charitable Trust.

The URC will focus on developing an actionable reform agenda, strengthening the ecosystem for long-term urban transformation and amplifying the importance of urban reforms in public and policy discourse. Specific reform priorities will be identified collectively by member organisations in the coming months.

 
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