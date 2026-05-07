Mumbai court grants bail to organiser in Goregaon concert case, where 2 students overdosed on drugs

A Mumbai court on Thursday granted bail to one of the organisers of a techno concert where two MBA students died after overdosing on drugs last month.

Police arrested accused for allegedly supplying drugs at a concert in Goregaon, where two MBA students died due to a drug overdose on April 16.(PTI)

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Akash Samal, who runs an artist and celebrity management firm, was released on bail by a special court constituted under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Three other accused were denied relief, news agency PTI reported.

What the case is about

The incident took place on April 11 at a techno music concert held at the NESCO Exhibition Centre in Goregaon. The event, which drew an estimated 3,000 to 4,000 people, allegedly continued beyond permitted hours.

Two students died, and several others were hospitalised after consuming suspected drugs at the venue, HT reported earlier. Preliminary medical findings suggested they had taken MDMA (ecstasy), which caused symptoms such as breathlessness, dizziness and unconsciousness.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said the drugs were allegedly supplied through the Porter app. Investigators identified Anand Patel as the alleged supplier, who was later arrested and sent to police custody. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the drugs were allegedly supplied through the Porter app. Investigators identified Anand Patel as the alleged supplier, who was later arrested and sent to police custody. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} One of the survivors, Sheetal Salvi, told police that she and another student, Shreya Rai, had consumed a yellow pill given by their friend Raunak Khandelwal. She later confirmed it was ecstasy. Salvi, Rai and another attendee, Bismat Singh Amarjit Singh Bhasin (28), developed severe symptoms including dizziness and convulsions. Rai and Bhasin later died during treatment. Police action {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of the survivors, Sheetal Salvi, told police that she and another student, Shreya Rai, had consumed a yellow pill given by their friend Raunak Khandelwal. She later confirmed it was ecstasy. Salvi, Rai and another attendee, Bismat Singh Amarjit Singh Bhasin (28), developed severe symptoms including dizziness and convulsions. Rai and Bhasin later died during treatment. Police action {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Police at the time registered a case against multiple individuals under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) relating to murder and acts endangering life or safety. The accused were also booked under the NDPS Act and the Maharashtra Alcohol Act. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police at the time registered a case against multiple individuals under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) relating to murder and acts endangering life or safety. The accused were also booked under the NDPS Act and the Maharashtra Alcohol Act. {{/usCountry}}

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Seven people, including organisers, a drug peddler, students, and security-related personnel associated with the venue, were arrested.

The ones arrested

Samal, who also owns ‘Inspiring Tie Production’, was arrested on April 13.

The other arrested persons in the case include alleged drug peddler Anand Patel; Balkrishna Kurup (46), vice president of the NESCO Exhibition Centre; Sunny Vinod Jain (31) and college students Raunak Rahul Khandelwal (25) and Pratik Bijesh Pandey (24).

Later, the main accused, Mahesh Khemlani, was allegedly found to have ordered 4,000 ecstasy pills from a supplier in Europe, according to a remand application.

Bail plea

In his bail application, Samal argued that his arrest was “illegal and arbitrary” and denied any role in drug distribution or security management at the venue.

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“The role of the applicant (Samal) and his company was only limited to artist management and the same can be affirmed through the business agreement signed between NESCO (the company which operates the exhibition centre) and the applicant,” the bail plea read, as per PTI.

It claimed that NESCO “had the sole and exclusive responsibility of ticket sales, food, alcohol/ beverages, sponsorship funds and any other ancillary acts.” The lawyers argued a lack of direct involvement.

Drug supply through app

Police have also raised concerns over regulatory violations, alleging that organisers failed to properly check narcotics at entry points and did not have valid licensing for alcohol distribution. The investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from HT's Megha Sood and PTI)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anita Goswami ...Read More Anita Goswami is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she primarily covers Indian and international news. With four years of industry experience, she has led coverage of Indian General elections, Assembly elections, and national polls in the United States, Canada, Bangladesh, and Nepal. Her reporting covers global wars and major events, including Operation Sindoor, Sheikh Hasina's ouster and the Mahakumbh Mela. She verifies facts and uses clear sources to ensure accurate reporting. As former Chief Copy Editor at Storytailors, she managed teams to produce top-quality content for networks like NDTV, Profit, CNBC-TV18, Upstox and News18. Her work is featured in NDTV, Meaww, and Global Pulse. Throughout her tenure, Anita has collaborated with and been mentored by top industry experts. When not reading, Anita can be found outdoors or at a bakery. Fields of interest: Indian political history, international elections, historical policy analysis, global conflicts, cultural events, Formula 1, art, media ethics and reporting on socio-political change over time. Read Less

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