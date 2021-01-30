IND USA
Mumbai court refuses bail to car designer Dilip Chhabria

Loans averaging ₹42 lakh per car were availed by the firm on around 90 of the total 120 cars sold by the company in India. In some cases, loans had been availed even after the vehicles had already been sold to customers.
By Charul Shah
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 08:19 PM IST
Dilip Chhabria was arrested on December 28, 2020, after police found that he and his firm, Dilip Chhabria (DC) Designs Pvt Ltd, had allegedly availed loans from NBFCs by posing as customers looking to buy DC sports cars. (HT FILE PHOTO.)

A Metropolitan Magistrate’s court on Saturday rejected bail applications filed by car designer Dilip Chhabria in two of the cheating cases filed against him, including the one filed by comedian Kapil Sharma.

Sharma has alleged that Chhabria took an amount of 5.7 crore from him for a vanity van, but did not deliver it. In another case, Chhabria was booked after police found that he and his firm, Dilip Chhabria Designs, had availed loans from non-banking financial companies (NBFC) by posing as customers wanting to buy DC sports cars.

Loans averaging 42 lakh per car were availed by the firm on around 90 of the total 120 cars sold by the company in India. In some cases, loans had been availed even after the vehicles had already been sold to customers.

