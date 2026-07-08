Weather today LIVE: WFH advisory in Gurgaon, train services hit in Mumbai amid heavy rains; IMD warnings issued

Weather today LIVE: Heavy rains continued to wreak havoc in Maharashtra, where at least 10 people have died in Palghar district since July 1, including three fatalities reported in the last 24 hours. In a separate incident, three teenagers drowned in a water-filled quarry near Amalner town in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district on Tuesday evening after one of them reportedly slipped while attempting to take a selfie, police said, according to PTI. ...Read More

In Mumbai, the BMC said it will conduct a scientific study to determine the reasons behind tree falls during the monsoon, including whether road concretisation weakens tree roots. The city has recorded at least three deaths, including that of an 11-year-old school student, in tree-fall incidents over the past week.

The civic body also said it will begin annual inspections, maintenance and mapping of manholes from January to improve preparedness ahead of the monsoon, PTI reported.

Heavy rainfall continued to cause widespread disruption across several states.

In Kerala's Wayanad district, at least four people were killed and six others remain missing after a landslide hit the Kalladi tunnel construction site in Meppadi Grama Panchayat on Tuesday.

In Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, a cloudburst was reported on Tuesday. Although no casualties were reported, one or two culverts and bridges built over a local drain were washed away in the flash flood triggered by the cloudburst, according to sources, PTI reported.

Delhi-NCR face waterlogging, jams

Meanwhile, rain continued to disrupt normal life in Delhi and Gurugram, with severe waterlogging and massive traffic jams reported across the NCR on Tuesday. Authorities have rolled out extensive measures to restore normalcy.

The main carriageway of the Delhi-Jaipur highway (NH-48) near Narsinghpur caved in due to heavy rainfall, forcing the closure of two lanes, PTI reported.

El Nino may not impact rainfall

The Centre on Tuesday said the country's rainfall deficit has narrowed to 12 per cent, with the first week of July witnessing above-normal monsoon activity. It also asserted that an El Nino year does not necessarily result in below-normal rainfall, PTI reported.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), a high-level review meeting chaired by Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister PK Mishra was held to assess the progress of the kharif season and review preparedness measures in view of the possible impact of El Nino on various sectors of the economy.