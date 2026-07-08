Weather today LIVE: WFH advisory in Gurgaon, train services hit in Mumbai amid heavy rains; IMD warnings issued
Weather today LIVE: Rain continued to disrupt normal life in Delhi and Gurugram, with severe waterlogging and massive traffic jams reported across the NCR. Authorities have rolled out extensive measures to restore normalcy.
Weather today LIVE: Heavy rains continued to wreak havoc in Maharashtra, where at least 10 people have died in Palghar district since July 1, including three fatalities reported in the last 24 hours. In a separate incident, three teenagers drowned in a water-filled quarry near Amalner town in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district on Tuesday evening after one of them reportedly slipped while attempting to take a selfie, police said, according to PTI. ...Read More
In Mumbai, the BMC said it will conduct a scientific study to determine the reasons behind tree falls during the monsoon, including whether road concretisation weakens tree roots. The city has recorded at least three deaths, including that of an 11-year-old school student, in tree-fall incidents over the past week.
The civic body also said it will begin annual inspections, maintenance and mapping of manholes from January to improve preparedness ahead of the monsoon, PTI reported.
Heavy rainfall continued to cause widespread disruption across several states.
In Kerala's Wayanad district, at least four people were killed and six others remain missing after a landslide hit the Kalladi tunnel construction site in Meppadi Grama Panchayat on Tuesday.
In Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, a cloudburst was reported on Tuesday. Although no casualties were reported, one or two culverts and bridges built over a local drain were washed away in the flash flood triggered by the cloudburst, according to sources, PTI reported.
Delhi-NCR face waterlogging, jams
Meanwhile, rain continued to disrupt normal life in Delhi and Gurugram, with severe waterlogging and massive traffic jams reported across the NCR on Tuesday. Authorities have rolled out extensive measures to restore normalcy.
The main carriageway of the Delhi-Jaipur highway (NH-48) near Narsinghpur caved in due to heavy rainfall, forcing the closure of two lanes, PTI reported.
El Nino may not impact rainfall
The Centre on Tuesday said the country's rainfall deficit has narrowed to 12 per cent, with the first week of July witnessing above-normal monsoon activity. It also asserted that an El Nino year does not necessarily result in below-normal rainfall, PTI reported.
According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), a high-level review meeting chaired by Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister PK Mishra was held to assess the progress of the kharif season and review preparedness measures in view of the possible impact of El Nino on various sectors of the economy.
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- Jul 08, 2026 08:34 am IST
Weather today LIVE: Work from home advisory in Gurugram after heavy rain gridlocks roads, expressways
Weather today LIVE: Gurugram Police on Wednesday urged corporate companies to allow employees to work from home amid adverse weather.
“In view of the continuous rainfall in Gurugram and the forecast of further heavy rain over the coming days, there is a strong possibility of waterlogging and severe traffic congestion. To ensure public safety, reduce unnecessary traffic…We strongly urge the corporate sector and private establishments to allow their employees to work from home for the next few days,” Gurugram police said in a post on X.
This comes after severe waterlogging was reported from parts of the city on Tuesday and as rain continues to wreck havoc.
Cars went under water on main roads and a road cave-in disrupted traffic in Gurugram. Heavy traffic was reported on roads connecting Delhi and Noida due to the sudden downpour. There were also instances of trees falling on cars in Delhi.
- Jul 08, 2026 08:18 am IST
Weather today LIVE: Overnight heavy rainfall in Mathura causes waterlogging
Weather today LIVE: Overnight heavy rainfall in Mathura causes waterlogging in the city, normal life affected. See visuals
- Jul 08, 2026 07:43 am IST
Weather today LIVE: Rescue ops underway in Wayanad after landslide kills 3
Weather today LIVE: Rescue operations underway in Kerala's Wayanad after three people died and over nine people are missing in the landslide incident. Teams of NDRF, Police, Fire Department and other govt agencies are involved in the search and rescue mission.
- Jul 08, 2026 07:41 am IST
Weather today LIVE: Heavy rainfall triggers severe traffic snarls, waterlogging across Gurugram
Weather today LIVE: Heavy rainfall in Gurugram on Tuesday afternoon led to severe traffic jams and caused waterlogging across major highways and key arterial roads.
Slow vehicular movement was reported from Sarhol towards Delhi, while the Dwarka Expressway Cloverleaf Interchange witnessed heavy traffic movement, significantly slowing traffic flow.
Traffic congestion was also reported on several other key arterial roads across Gurugram.
Long queues of vehicles were witnessed on NH-48 near Hero Honda Chowk, Manesar–Delhi stretch, particularly near IFFCO Chowk and Sikanderpur, where slow-moving traffic led to significant delays during peak hours.
- Jul 08, 2026 07:37 am IST
Weather today LIVE: Heavy rainfall in Bandra, Mumbai
Weather today LIVE: Visuals from Bandra last evening.
- Jul 08, 2026 07:36 am IST
Weather today LIVE: Car trapped in floodwaters in Gujarat
Weather today LIVE: Visuals show a car trapped in floodwaters on the Navsari highway as firefighters rescue all three occupants.
- Jul 08, 2026 07:35 am IST
Weather today LIVE: In Delhi, BSES sets up war rooms, QRTs for monsoon-related exigencies
Weather today LIVE: BSES on Tuesday said it has activated its monsoon preparedness plan and issued a safety advisory for consumers, outlining measures to ensure reliable power supply and minimise rain-related disruptions across its distribution areas in the national capital.
BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) and BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) said their monsoon action plan follows an integrated and proactive approach aimed at ensuring consumer safety and reducing downtime arising from heavy rainfall and waterlogging.
-ANI
- Jul 08, 2026 07:34 am IST
Weather today LIVE: El Nino may not impact rainfall
Weather today LIVE: The Centre on Tuesday said the country's rainfall deficit has narrowed to 12 per cent, with the first week of July witnessing above-normal monsoon activity. It also asserted that an El Nino year does not necessarily result in below-normal rainfall, PTI reported.
According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), a high-level review meeting chaired by Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister PK Mishra was held to assess the progress of the kharif season and review preparedness measures in view of the possible impact of El Nino on various sectors of the economy.
- Jul 08, 2026 07:10 am IST
Mumbai rain LIVE: Delhi-NCR faces severe waterlogging, traffic chaos
Mumbai rain LIVE: Rain continued to disrupt normal life in Delhi and Gurugram, with severe waterlogging and massive traffic jams reported across the NCR on Tuesday. Authorities have rolled out extensive measures to restore normalcy.
The main carriageway of the Delhi-Jaipur highway (NH-48) near Narsinghpur caved in due to heavy rainfall, forcing the closure of two lanes, PTI reported.
- Jul 08, 2026 07:10 am IST
Mumbai rain LIVE: States across India affected by heavy rain
Mumbai rain LIVE: In Kerala's Wayanad district, at least four people were killed and six others remain missing after a landslide hit the Kalladi tunnel construction site in Meppadi Grama Panchayat on Tuesday.
In Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, a cloudburst was reported on Tuesday. Although no casualties were reported, one or two culverts and bridges built over a local drain were washed away in the flash flood triggered by the cloudburst, according to sources, PTI reported.
- Jul 08, 2026 07:09 am IST
Mumbai rain LIVE: BMC to study reason behind tree falls, to inspect manholes
Mumbai rain LIVE: In Mumbai, the BMC said it will conduct a scientific study to determine the reasons behind tree falls during the monsoon, including whether road concretisation weakens tree roots. The city has recorded at least three deaths, including that of an 11-year-old school student, in tree-fall incidents over the past week.
The civic body also said it will begin annual inspections, maintenance and mapping of manholes from January to improve preparedness ahead of the monsoon, PTI reported.
- Jul 08, 2026 06:48 am IST
Mumbai rain LIVE: Maharashtra reels under heavy rain as at least 10 dead in Palgarh district
Mumbai rain LIVE: Heavy rains continued to wreak havoc in Maharashtra, where at least 10 people have died in Palghar district since July 1, including three fatalities reported in the last 24 hours.
In a separate incident, three teenagers drowned in a water-filled quarry near Amalner town in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district on Tuesday evening after one of them reportedly slipped while attempting to take a selfie, police said, according to PTI.