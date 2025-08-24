Search
Sun, Aug 24, 2025
Mumbai: Drug peddlers stab two constables during patrol in Deonar, five held

PTI |
Published on: Aug 24, 2025 04:48 pm IST

Drug peddlers stab constables during patrol in Mumbai's Deonar, five arrested under NDPS Act.

Two police constables suffered injuries after some drugs peddlers attacked them with sharp weapons in Deonar area of Mumbai, an official said on Sunday.

2 police constables injured in attack by drug peddlers in Mumbai; 5 attackers held(Representative image/REUTERS)
2 police constables injured in attack by drug peddlers in Mumbai; 5 attackers held(Representative image/REUTERS)

Five of the attackers have been arrested in connection with the incident which took place late Saturday night, a Deonar police official said.

During patrolling near a garden in Deonar, the two constables found four-five drug peddlers smoking ganja. When the constables tried to nab them, they attacked the police personnel with sharp weapons, the official said.

One constable was stabbed in his chest and abdomen while the other one received injury on his ear, the police said.

All the accused were arrested under relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, including 109(1) (attempt to murder), and provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official said.

Follow Us On