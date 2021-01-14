Mumbai drug racket: More raids by NCB after arrest of Nawab Malik's son-in-law
The Narcotics Control Bureau which is investigating into drug rackets involving Mumbai's high-profile personalities, including Bollywood celebrities, carried out night-long raids on Wednesday after NCP leader and Maharashtra Cabinet minister Nawab Malik's son-in-law Sameer Khan was arrested early on Wednesday.
Sameer was called to the NCB office at Ballard Estate in South Mumbai for questioning. After several hours of questioning, he was taken into custody.
The NCB initiated the probe after WhatsApp chats of Bollywood celebrities surfaced soon after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death on June 14. The agency has questioned a number of Bollywood celebrities and arrested dozens of drug suppliers.
Sameer was summoned by the NCB after an alleged online transaction of ₹20,000 between him and one of the accused was found. NCB on January 9 seized 200 kilograms of marijuana and arrested British national Karan Sejnani from Khar and two sisters Rahila and Shaista Furniturewala from Bandra. The transaction was between Khan and Sejnani, though NCB officials have not revealed the nature of the transaction.
On Tuesday, Ramkumar Tiwari, one of the owners of Mucchad Panwala shop, a famous pan shop frequented by Bollywood celebrities, was arrested. His brother Jaishankar Tewari, who is actually known as Muchhad panwala, was also interrogated by the NCB officials. Their names cropped up in connection with Sejnani. Ramkumar Tiwari, however, has got bail.
The analysis by the Centre for Science and Environment suggests air pollution levels spiked in certain parts of the Indo-Gangetic plains mainly because of a combination of reopening of the economy after the nationwide lockdown and adverse meteorology in winter.
Day before ninth round of talks with farmers, agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar says hopeful of positive discussion
Harish Rawat claimed that he has ruled himself out of the top job in the state.
The BSP used to celebrate the occasion in a grand manner when the party was in power in Uttar Pradesh. It began the practice of observing Jankalyankari Diwas after being voted out of power in the 2012 assembly elections.
