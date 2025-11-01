Mumbai hostage-taker Rohit Aarrya cremated in Pune

Pune: The mortal remains of Rohit Aarrya, who was shot dead by Mumbai Police after he held 17 teenagers hostage in a Powai studio during a web series shoot, were cremated in Pune early Saturday, police said. Police officers added that Aarrya preferred using the surname ‘Aarrya’ instead of his family name, Harolikar.

Aarrya, 50, had held 17 persons, including 16 schoolchildren between the ages of 10 and 12, along with an adult, inside a recording studio in Mumbai’s Powai locality on Thursday. The tense three-hour standoff ended when police rescued all hostages and gunned him down.

After the postmortem at Mumbai’s JJ Hospital, Aarrya’s body was brought to Pune in an ambulance, where his last rites were performed in the presence of his wife, son, and close relatives. The cremation was carried out at around 2.30 am at Vaikunth Crematorium in the Navi Peth area of Pune.

Also Read: Rohit Aarrya, who held 17 kids hostage, told them they would be ‘kidnapped’ for film shoot

Police officers said Aarrya had been living away from Pune for the past few years and had little interaction with his family during that time. Investigators believe he had been leading a largely isolated life.

A few years ago, Aarrya had accused the Maharashtra education department of withholding payments for a project he had executed and had staged a protest in Pune over the issue. In the video that Arya released amid the hostage drama on Thursday, he had stated that he wanted “answers” to his questions and a “simple conversation” for which he had held 17 children hostage at an audition theatre in Powai.

Meanwhile, residents of a Kothrud housing society, where Aarrya’s parents reside, expressed shock over the episode. Neighbours described the family as well-educated and private, saying they rarely interacted with others.

Also Read: Stocked food to CCTV, Mumbai hostage-taker eyed long siege

“The father, A.R. Harolikar, is a heart patient and comes from a respected, educated background. He graduated from the College of Engineering, Pune, and ran a business. The couple’s other two children, a son and a daughter, are settled abroad,” said a society member.

Police officers added that Aarrya preferred using the surname ‘Aarrya’ instead of his family name, Harolikar.

Mumbai Police have said Aarrya was shot dead after he fired at and injured two hostages. The investigation now focuses on his mental condition, online activity, and the possible motive behind the hostage crisis.