Mumbai: Man booked for sexually exploiting doctor he met on dating app, forcing her to undergo abortion

PTI |
Jun 21, 2025 02:24 AM IST

The 28-year-old doctor from an Andheri hospital had consensual sex with a 27-year-old Dongri man, who secretly took her intimate photos during the act.

A man was booked for allegedly sexually exploiting a doctor he met on a dating app, forcing her to undergo an abortion and also threatening to circulate her private photographs on social media, a Mumbai police official said on Friday. 

The man has been charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for forcing abortion without consent, criminal intimidation and other offences. (Pic used for representation)
The man has been charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for forcing abortion without consent, criminal intimidation and other offences. (Pic used for representation)

The 28-year-old complainant works in an Andheri-based hospital while the accused is a 27-year-old resident of Dongri in south Mumbai, the MIDC police station official added. "As per the complainant, she joined a dating app in 2023, where she came in contact with the accused. They engaged in consensual sex, during which the accused took her intimate photographs. In February this year, he forced her to undergo an abortion," the official said. 

"The accused later started avoiding the woman doctor, who found out he had got engaged to someone else. After realising that she had been cheated on the pretext of marriage, the woman got an FIR registered on Thursday. 

No arrests have been made. Further probe is underway," the official informed. The man has been charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for forcing abortion without consent, criminal intimidation and other offences, he added.

News / India News / Mumbai: Man booked for sexually exploiting doctor he met on dating app, forcing her to undergo abortion
