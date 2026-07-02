Mumbai man falls into manhole while using the phone in heavy rain, dies

A man died after falling into an open manhole during maintenance work in Mumbai's Sakinaka area on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Heavy rainfall caused waterlogging on Lal Bahadur Shastri Road in Kanjurmarg. (Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

The incident was reported at 12.26 pm near Sanman Hotel on Khairani Road, close to SJ Studio in Sakinaka, following an alert received by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) control room.

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According to information shared by police personnel at the spot, three contractual workers engaged by a private agency had removed the manhole cover to carry out maintenance work at the location.

During the operation, the man, who was allegedly talking on his mobile phone while walking, accidentally stepped into the open manhole and fell inside.

The contractual workers immediately lowered a ladder into the manhole and attempted to search for him but were unable to locate him. Officials said only the man's umbrella and slippers were recovered from the spot.

Due to the strong flow of water inside the drain, rescue teams were initially unable to determine the direction in which the man had been swept away.

Heavy rain lashes Mumbai

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{{^usCountry}} The incident came as Mumbai witnessed intense rainfall on Thursday, leading to waterlogging and traffic disruptions in several parts of the city. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The incident came as Mumbai witnessed intense rainfall on Thursday, leading to waterlogging and traffic disruptions in several parts of the city. {{/usCountry}}

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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai and neighbouring districts, while civic authorities warned residents about strong winds and high tides. Several low-lying areas, including parts of Andheri, Dadar, Parel, Chembur and Kings Circle, reported waterlogging as the monsoon intensified over the city.

Mumbai recorded more than 130 mm of rainfall in the island city and over 160 mm in parts of the eastern suburbs, according to official figures released during the day. The heavy showers disrupted road traffic and affected normal movement across several parts of the financial capital.

Questions over safety measures

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The incident is likely to raise questions over safety protocols followed during civic maintenance work, particularly during the monsoon season when waterlogged roads and overflowing drains can make open manholes difficult for pedestrians to spot.

Authorities are expected to examine whether adequate barricading, warning signs and other safety measures had been put in place around the maintenance site when the manhole cover was removed.