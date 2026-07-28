Mumbai man loses 1.64 crore to scammers, mistakes real cops for fake ones during rescue

Acting on a tip-off, when Mumbai police arrived at the Grant Road home of a 75-year-old to protect him from a fake cop scam on July 25, the victim refused them entry, choosing to call the fraudsters instead for advice, officers said, adding that it took much persuasion and coordination between the police and housing society members to turn the tide.

The man mistook real cops to be fake and shut them out and made a WhatsApp video call to the people he had been interacting with. (Representational image)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The cyber cops were acting on information that the man had transferred ₹1.64 crore in tranches to various bank accounts between June 8 and July 25. But when they arrived at his door to restrain him from making further payments, he thought they were fake cops. He shut them out and made a WhatsApp video call to the people he had been interacting with and to whom he was remitting money.

The impersonators emphasised that they were the real cops and those at his door were imposters. “Despite the team’s repeated urging, he refused to open the door,” said a police officer attached to South Cyber police station.

Failing a breakthrough, the cyber police team in plain clothes then summoned uniformed policemen from the local police station and members of the housing society to gain access to the senior citizen’s residence. The victim finally relented when three members of the society and a team of cops, who brought along another victim of cyber fraud, spelled out the reality for him.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The South Cyber police have booked the unknown accused under relevant sections of BNS, and are trying to identify them through the banking trail. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The South Cyber police have booked the unknown accused under relevant sections of BNS, and are trying to identify them through the banking trail. {{/usCountry}}

Read More