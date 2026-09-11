Mumbai man used ChatGPT to fake PMO ID ‘to boost social standing’, police tell court

AI tool ChatGPT was allegedly used to create fake PMO credentials and official documents by a 24-year-old man arrested after claiming to be a Prime Minister's Office official during a confrontation with security guards at a luxury mall in Mumbai on Monday.

Rohan Parekh, along with an accompanying bodyguard produce in Esplanade court ,he was arrested in at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) for posing as a PMO official (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The police submitted while opposing bail for Rohan Parikh and his associate Dilip Kunde, 49, at the end of their custodial remand, PTI reported.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate D S Khedekar of the Esplanade Court rejected the police's plea for further custody and sent both accused to 14 days in judicial custody.

The duo subsequently moved a bail application, arguing that their further detention was unwarranted and served no purpose.

Also Read: Man claiming to be PMO official, ‘bodyguard’ with gun arrested in Mumbai

Fake PMO documents

Police told the court that multiple forged English-language documents linked to the PMO were recovered during a search of Parikh's residence. Police said the documents were created using ChatGPT.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} "Parikh has confessed to fabricating the fake PMO ID and related official documents using ChatGPT since 2025 to elevate his social standing and boost his self-esteem within his family and social circles," the police said in their remand application. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Parikh has confessed to fabricating the fake PMO ID and related official documents using ChatGPT since 2025 to elevate his social standing and boost his self-esteem within his family and social circles," the police said in their remand application. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The police also said data extracted from Parikh's phone showed a search history related to drafting PMO correspondence. They sought further custody to investigate whether he had used the forged PMO identity card or documents at any other locations.

Police also highlighted the role of Kunde, a former Army personnel, from whom a revolver was allegedly recovered. Investigators said Kunde admitted that the weapon, which he claimed was for personal use, was being used commercially while he worked as a professional bodyguard for Parikh.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Advocate Satish Maneshinde, appearing for both accused, argued that they had already confessed to preparing the documents themselves and that no third party was involved.

Maneshinde told the court that police had already seized the accused's mobile phones, laptop and various other documents, leaving nothing further to be recovered. "Nothing further remains to be seized from the accused," he argued.

After hearing both sides, the court held that the grounds cited in the remand report did not justify extending police custody and sent Parikh and Kunde to judicial custody.

What happened at Mumbai mall

The incident took place on September 7 at Jio World Plaza in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to attend an event at the adjacent Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre for the Global Fintech Fest 2026.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Parikh was arrested after he was found carrying a fake PMO card. Kunde, who was accompanying him, was allegedly carrying a firearm, leading to an argument between the two men and mall security staff.

During the confrontation, Parikh allegedly claimed that he was a PMO official.

Police later clarified that the incident had no connection with the prime minister's scheduled event the following day.

(With PTI inputs)