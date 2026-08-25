Mumbai: Passengers trapped in Churchgate Metro lift after technical glitch

Five to six passengers were briefly trapped inside an elevator at Churchgate Metro Station on Tuesday afternoon after a sudden technical glitch.

The incident occurred at around 1.45pm and involved lift number 5 at the station. (Representational image)

The incident occurred at around 1.45pm and involved lift number 5 at the station. The passengers were rescued within five minutes, according to information available.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

No injuries have been reported in the incident.