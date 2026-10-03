Mumbai Police file FIR against 500 unidentified persons, organisers over CJP's Shivaji Park protest

Mumbai Police registered an FIR against organisers, 400-500 unidentified persons for Cockroach Janta Party's protest held at Shivaji Park on Friday. No arrests have been made as police carry out investigation.

Thousands of protesters gathered at Shivaji Park, Mumbai, on October 2 to protest Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar amid the ongoing row over the Election Commission's functioning. (HT Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Filed on the complaint of a resident of the Shivaji Park, the case has been registered for unlawful assembly, wilful disobedience of lawful order issued by public servant, and other offences. The case has been filed under sections 189 and 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), read with sections 37(1)(3) and 135 of the Maharashtra Police (MP) Act.

ALSO READ: 'Will keep fighting to save democracy: CJP’s Abhijeet Dipke after case filed over protest at Mumbai's Shivaji Park

The Cockroach Janta Party, led by founder Abhijeet Dipke, held a massive protest at Shivaji Park on October 2, seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar for alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Mumbai Police had denied permission for holding the protest at Shivaji Park, citing concerns over noise pollution, traffic congestion and disruption to vehicular movement in the area. Responding to the refusal, Dipke had given the call for 'Jail Bharo Andolan’, asking protesters to gather at the venue. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mumbai Police had denied permission for holding the protest at Shivaji Park, citing concerns over noise pollution, traffic congestion and disruption to vehicular movement in the area. Responding to the refusal, Dipke had given the call for 'Jail Bharo Andolan’, asking protesters to gather at the venue. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Earlier on Friday, resident Siddhi Deolekar, who is also an advocate, lodged a complaint at Shivaji Park Police Station against Cockroach Janata Party activists Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka, Saurav Das, and Ratna Singh for gathering at the Shivaji Park despite being denied police permission.

"This is not 'peaceful protest'. This is an attempt to defy the law under the cover of a political protest," Deolekar said.

Deep Dive What led to the FIR being filed against the Cockroach Janta Party's protest at Shivaji Park? The FIR was filed based on a complaint from a resident of Shivaji Park, citing unlawful assembly and disobedience to lawful orders due to the protest, which lacked police permission. Why did the Mumbai Police deny permission for the CJP's protest at Shivaji Park? The Mumbai Police denied permission for the protest due to concerns over noise pollution, traffic congestion, and potential disruption of vehicular movement in the area. How does the Cockroach Janta Party plan to continue its protest after the Shivaji Park demonstration? Following the Shivaji Park protest, CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke announced a fresh protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on October 10, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.