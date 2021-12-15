Mumbai police team in Delhi, to seek gangster Suresh Pujari’s custody

A Mumbai police crime branch team on Tuesday reached Delhi to seek custody of extradited gangster Suresh Pujari, wanted by Mumbai police in at least 15 extortion cases. Pujari was arrested in Philippines in October this year and was extradited to India on Tuesday evening.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A senior police officer said that after the intelligence bureau, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and other Central agencies have interrogated him, Pujari will be handed over to the Mumbai police, which has maximum cases against the gangster.

When in Mumbai, Pujari is likely to be lodged in crime branch unit-1 lock up in the police commissioner office compound at Crawford Market. Once remanded in judicial custody, he will likely be lodged in the high security cell at the Arthur Road prison, where under trial gangsters and terrorists are kept. The high security bomb proof cell was first constructed to house Ajmal Amir Kasab, the Lashkar-E-Taiba (LeT) terrorist and one of the 10 Pakistani fidayeen who carried out the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, .

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pujari is wanted in over two dozens extortion and firing cases in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai.

He had been on the run for the past 14 years and the Interpol issued a Red Corner Notice against him in 2015 based on the applications of Mumbai and Thane police. Pujari was arrested in Philippines by the local intelligence services on October 15 earlier this year.

Also Read: Civic body fumes over a very B-town outbreak

After news of his arrest, many more of his victims are coming forward to lodge complaints against him. The latest case, registered early this month at the MHB police station, pertains to extortion and death threats to a Borivli based hotelier.

According to police officials, Suresh Pujari was initially associated with underworld don Chhota Rajan and Ravi Pujari gangs, but in 2011, he formed his own gang. “Even after forming a separate gang, Suresh Pujari and Ravi Pujari stayed in touch and helped each other for making extortion calls etc.,” said a crime branch official.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pujari changed his name and was moving around using aliases like Suresh Puri and Satish Pai, said the officer. He returned to Mumbai in 2013 and left the country in three days on a fake passport, the officer added.