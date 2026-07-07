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Mumbai rain LIVE: Cloudburst alert in Nashik; Mumbai-Pune Expressway Missing Link reopens

By Priyanjali Narayan
Jul 07, 2026 08:15 am IST

Mumbai rain LIVE: The carriageway had been shut after a landslide struck near the exit of Tunnel 2 - the longest tunnel on the Missing Link section, which passes through the Sahyadri mountains -at around 4 am on Monday.

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Mumbai rains: Rescue personnel carry out operations with the help of earthmovers after heavy rainfall triggered a landslide near the Missing Link section of the Pune-Mumbai Expressway, in Maharashtra.(HT_PRINT)

Mumbai rain LIVE: Traffic on the Mumbai-bound carriageway of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway's Missing Link bypass resumed at 10.10 pm on Monday after remaining closed for more than 18 hours due to a landslide triggered by heavy overnight rain. ...Read More

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 07, 2026 08:10 am IST

    Mumbai rain LIVE: IMD issues Orange Alert for Mumbai, Konkan districts as heavy rain continues

  • Jul 07, 2026 07:57 am IST

    Maharashtra rain LIVE: Three family members killed as landslide buries home in Pune amid heavy rain

    Maharashtra rain LIVE: Three members of a family were killed after a landslide triggered by the collapse of a portion of Visapur Fort buried their home in Pune district's Maval tehsil on Monday. The victims were identified as Nandu Tikone, Mauli Tikone and Anita Nandu Tikone.

    The tragedy was among several rain-related incidents reported across Pune district, where relentless showers claimed four lives on Monday. In separate incidents, two people were swept away by overflowing streams, while another person died in a wall collapse.

    (PTI)

  • Jul 07, 2026 07:27 am IST

    Maharashtra rain LIVE: Cloudburst warning in Nashik, tourists asked to stay away as Trimbakeshwar, Vani temples shut

    Maharashtra rain LIVE: Amid a cloudburst warning for Nashik on July 7, Nashik Rural Police have urged tourists to avoid visiting the district and announced extensive precautionary measures.

    Superintendent of Police Dr D.S. Swami said checkpoints will be set up at Igatpuri, Wadivarhe and Trimbakeshwar to restrict movement to vulnerable areas. Police personnel will also be deployed at waterfalls, low-lying areas and bridges prone to flooding to prevent accidents and ensure a swift emergency response.

    He added that, following orders issued by the District Magistrate, the Trimbakeshwar and Vani temples will remain closed on Tuesday.

    (ANI)

  • Jul 07, 2026 07:01 am IST

    Mumbai rain LIVE: Traffic resumes on Mumbai-Pune Expressway Missing Link after 19-hour closure due to landslide

    Mumbai rain LIVE: Traffic has resumed on the Missing Link section of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway after vehicular movement remained suspended for nearly 19 hours following a major landslide near the Khandala exit.

    The rain-triggered landslide had disrupted traffic on the Mumbai-bound carriageway, prompting authorities to close the stretch until safety inspections were completed.

    (ANI)

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