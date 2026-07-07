Mumbai rain LIVE: Cloudburst alert in Nashik; Mumbai-Pune Expressway Missing Link reopens
Mumbai rain LIVE: The carriageway had been shut after a landslide struck near the exit of Tunnel 2 - the longest tunnel on the Missing Link section, which passes through the Sahyadri mountains -at around 4 am on Monday.
Mumbai rain LIVE: Traffic on the Mumbai-bound carriageway of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway's Missing Link bypass resumed at 10.10 pm on Monday after remaining closed for more than 18 hours due to a landslide triggered by heavy overnight rain. ...Read More
The carriageway had been shut after a landslide struck near the exit of Tunnel 2 - the longest tunnel on the Missing Link section, which passes through the Sahyadri mountains -at around 4 am on Monday, according to a PTI report.
Schools, college remain closed
All government, private and civic-run schools and colleges in Mumbai will remain closed on Tuesday after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall and gusty winds across the city.
In a late-night statement on Monday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced a holiday for all educational institutions as a precautionary measure, citing the IMD's forecast and the need to ensure the safety of students.
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- Jul 07, 2026 08:10 am IST
Mumbai rain LIVE: IMD issues Orange Alert for Mumbai, Konkan districts as heavy rain continues
- Jul 07, 2026 07:57 am IST
Maharashtra rain LIVE: Three family members killed as landslide buries home in Pune amid heavy rain
Maharashtra rain LIVE: Three members of a family were killed after a landslide triggered by the collapse of a portion of Visapur Fort buried their home in Pune district's Maval tehsil on Monday. The victims were identified as Nandu Tikone, Mauli Tikone and Anita Nandu Tikone.
The tragedy was among several rain-related incidents reported across Pune district, where relentless showers claimed four lives on Monday. In separate incidents, two people were swept away by overflowing streams, while another person died in a wall collapse.
(PTI)
- Jul 07, 2026 07:27 am IST
Maharashtra rain LIVE: Cloudburst warning in Nashik, tourists asked to stay away as Trimbakeshwar, Vani temples shut
Maharashtra rain LIVE: Amid a cloudburst warning for Nashik on July 7, Nashik Rural Police have urged tourists to avoid visiting the district and announced extensive precautionary measures.
Superintendent of Police Dr D.S. Swami said checkpoints will be set up at Igatpuri, Wadivarhe and Trimbakeshwar to restrict movement to vulnerable areas. Police personnel will also be deployed at waterfalls, low-lying areas and bridges prone to flooding to prevent accidents and ensure a swift emergency response.
He added that, following orders issued by the District Magistrate, the Trimbakeshwar and Vani temples will remain closed on Tuesday.
(ANI)
- Jul 07, 2026 07:01 am IST
Mumbai rain LIVE: Traffic resumes on Mumbai-Pune Expressway Missing Link after 19-hour closure due to landslide
Mumbai rain LIVE: Traffic has resumed on the Missing Link section of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway after vehicular movement remained suspended for nearly 19 hours following a major landslide near the Khandala exit.
The rain-triggered landslide had disrupted traffic on the Mumbai-bound carriageway, prompting authorities to close the stretch until safety inspections were completed.
(ANI)