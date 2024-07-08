Mumbai rain: Low-lying areas flooded, trains disrupted, schools, colleges shut

Over 300mm of rainfall over six hours from 1am to 7am in parts of Mumbai on Monday flooded low-lying areas in the country’s financial capital, disrupted suburban trains, and forced the closure of schools and colleges. In 24 hours ending 8.30am on Monday, Santacruz weather station recorded 268mm of rainfall. (HT PHOTO)

Water logging slowed traffic movement at places such as south-bound elevated airport road, King Circle Matunga, Kurla depot, Dadar TT, Hindmata Junction, Ram Nagar Subway (Vakola) Andheri Sunway SV Road, and Sakkar Chowk-Wadala.

Trains were running on the main line. However, due to heavy rains and water logging between Bhandup and Nahur, trains were run by clamping and padlocking. Clamping completed at 06.45am. Harbour line services were running normally.

Officials said high-capacity water pumps were being utilised to drain water and railways staff were monitoring the situation to keep Mumbai’s lifeline running. Suburban trains were running up to 10 minutes late as the water was above track level between Matunga Road and Dadar even at least five trains were cancelled.

Due to water logging, train services on the mainline between Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus to Thane were suspended briefly on the fast line. Harbour line services were temporarily suspended due to water logging at Chunnabhati.

Over 10-15 lawmakers, including minister Anil Patil, were stuck in a train due to rain near Kurla. Patil and lawmaker Amol Mitkari later got down from the train and walked to the closest road.

Regional Meteorological Centre scientist Sushma Nair said an offshore trough along the Gujarat to north Kerala coast, which strengthened along the north Konkan coast around midnight, led to the heavy rainfall.

According to a nowcast for Mumbai valid for three hours until 1pm, moderate spells of rainfall were expected in the city and suburbs. Heavy rainfall was likely at isolated places over the next 24 hours.

India Metrological Department (IMD) recorded 170mm of rain between 2.30am to 5.30am at the Santacruz observatory, the baseline weather station for the city.

In 24 hours ending 8.30am on Monday, Santacruz weather station recorded 268mm, and Colaba 84mm of rainfall. Thane recorded 119mm of rain. In some places, rainfall crossed 150mm. Vikhroli received 184mm of rainfall, Dahisar 181mm, Ram Mandir 178mm, Chembur 190mm, Sion 205mm, Matunga 159mm, and Byculla 128mm.

IMD said heavy to very heavy rainfall was expected in Mumbai apart from a 4.40 m high tide at 1:57pm.

Opposition Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat blamed poor work for the water logging that brought the city to a standstill. “Poor work of nullah cleaning and absence of precautionary steps has put the people in hardship. There are no elected representatives in the civic body and it has worsened the situation.”

Chief minister Eknath Shinde said he has ordered all agencies to expedite work and that he expected relief for people soon. He said that too much rain in a short duration led to the situation.