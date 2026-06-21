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Rain lashes Mumbai after delayed monsoon amid water crisis, offers respite from heat

Mumbai Rain: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said conditions are favourable for the southwest monsoon to advance further across parts of Maharashtra.

Updated on: Jun 21, 2026 01:01 pm IST
Edited by Aryan Mudgal
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Parts of Mumbai witnessed light to moderate rainfall on Sunday morning, bringing relief from heat and humidity. The light showers came after the southwest monsoon's delayed arrival and at a time when the Maharashtra capital is facing a water shortage.

Mumbai Rain: Girls dance in the rain during monsoon shower in Mumbai.(AP Photo)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said conditions are favourable for the southwest monsoon to advance further across parts of Maharashtra.

Rains lash Mumbai, offering much-needed relief

The monsoon entered South Konkan earlier this month, but its progress slowed because of unfavourable weather patterns.

Data released by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) showed that Ramabai Municipal School in Ghatkopar received the highest rainfall between 6 am and 7 am, recording 24 mm. Chembur Fire Station recorded 20 mm, while Mankhurd Fire Station received 16 mm.

Between 7 am and 8 am, Worli Seaface Municipal School and Savitribai Phule Municipal School recorded the highest rainfall in the city at 25 mm each.

The G-South ward office in Lower Parel received 21 mm, while Worli Fire Station recorded 17 mm.

HT infographic on Mumbai water crisis

It has also decided to cut off the water supply to construction sites and swimming pools. Moreover, no new water connections will be approved for construction sites until further notice.

The BMC also said drinking water supplied by it should not be used for washing vehicles, watering gardens or cleaning roads and other premises. Residents and establishments have been asked to use alternative sources of water for such purposes, it added.

With inputs from agencies

 
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