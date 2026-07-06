Mumbai weather LIVE: Heavy rain throws Western Railway services off track; over 20 long-distance trains stranded

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One person was found dead after a landslide buried a house in Pune's Maval tehsil on Monday, while NDRF teams continued searching for two others trapped under the debris.

Amid relentless rain, the IMD issued a red alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad until Tuesday morning. The SDMA advised work from home for private offices, a half-day for non-essential government offices, and urged people to avoid unnecessary travel.

Heavy rain also triggered a landslide near Tunnel 2 on the Pune-Mumbai Connecting Link Road, forcing traffic diversions. No casualties were reported there.

The Maharashtra State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has asked private offices in Mumbai to allow work from home wherever possible and directed non-essential government offices to operate on a half-day schedule amid heavy rains. Citizens have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel and follow official updates.

Red alert in Mumbai, Thane

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad, warning of intense rainfall accompanied by strong winds. The alert for Mumbai has been further upgraded and will remain in effect until 8:30 am on Tuesday.

Train, traffic disruptions due to landslide

A landslide near the exit of Tunnel 2 on the Pune–Mumbai Connecting Link Road led to traffic diversion from 4 am, with the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) monitoring the situation in coordination with highway police.

Train services between Mumbai and Pune have been suspended after landslides in the Bhor Ghat section, while railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is reviewing restoration efforts.

Schools closed today

Schools across Pune district will remain closed today after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert warning of extremely heavy rainfall on Sunday. The district administration declared a precautionary holiday to ensure students' safety.

In Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a holiday for all government, private and civic-run schools and colleges on Monday after the IMD forecast heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds under an orange alert. Government and private offices will continue to function as usual.

Six dead in Mumbai

Six people, including four children, were killed after a ground-plus-three structure comprising two to three chawls collapsed in Mumbai's Mankhurd area amid incessant heavy rainfall. The Maharashtra government announced an ex gratia of ₹4 lakh for the families of each victim.

Similar precautionary measures have been adopted in neighbouring districts. Thane District Collector Shrikrishnath Panchal ordered the closure of anganwadis, balwadis, primary and secondary schools on Monday.

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has also suspended classes in all schools for the day.