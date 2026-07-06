Mumbai weather LIVE: Heavy rain throws Western Railway services off track; over 20 long-distance trains stranded
Mumbai weather LIVE: A 10-year-old boy was swept away by the swollen Kamvari River in Bhiwandi while going out to throw garbage. A person was found dead after a landslide buried a house in Pune's Maval tehsil on Monday.
Mumbai weather LIVE: A 10-year-old boy was swept away by the swollen Kamvari River in Bhiwandi while dumping household garbage, marking the second drowning in the river within 24 hours. ...Read More
One person was found dead after a landslide buried a house in Pune's Maval tehsil on Monday, while NDRF teams continued searching for two others trapped under the debris.
Amid relentless rain, the IMD issued a red alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad until Tuesday morning. The SDMA advised work from home for private offices, a half-day for non-essential government offices, and urged people to avoid unnecessary travel.
Heavy rain also triggered a landslide near Tunnel 2 on the Pune-Mumbai Connecting Link Road, forcing traffic diversions. No casualties were reported there.
The Maharashtra State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has asked private offices in Mumbai to allow work from home wherever possible and directed non-essential government offices to operate on a half-day schedule amid heavy rains. Citizens have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel and follow official updates.
Red alert in Mumbai, Thane
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad, warning of intense rainfall accompanied by strong winds. The alert for Mumbai has been further upgraded and will remain in effect until 8:30 am on Tuesday.
Train, traffic disruptions due to landslide
A landslide near the exit of Tunnel 2 on the Pune–Mumbai Connecting Link Road led to traffic diversion from 4 am, with the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) monitoring the situation in coordination with highway police.
Train services between Mumbai and Pune have been suspended after landslides in the Bhor Ghat section, while railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is reviewing restoration efforts.
Schools closed today
Schools across Pune district will remain closed today after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert warning of extremely heavy rainfall on Sunday. The district administration declared a precautionary holiday to ensure students' safety.
In Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a holiday for all government, private and civic-run schools and colleges on Monday after the IMD forecast heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds under an orange alert. Government and private offices will continue to function as usual.
Six dead in Mumbai
Six people, including four children, were killed after a ground-plus-three structure comprising two to three chawls collapsed in Mumbai's Mankhurd area amid incessant heavy rainfall. The Maharashtra government announced an ex gratia of ₹4 lakh for the families of each victim.
Similar precautionary measures have been adopted in neighbouring districts. Thane District Collector Shrikrishnath Panchal ordered the closure of anganwadis, balwadis, primary and secondary schools on Monday.
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has also suspended classes in all schools for the day.
Follow all the updates here:
- Mon, 06 Jul 2026 03:22:12 pm
Mumbai weather LIVE: Top 10 key developments from last 24 hours
Mumbai weather LIVE: Here are the key developments:
1. Heavy rain and severe waterlogging disrupted Western Railway operations, affecting train services across Mumbai and south Gujarat.
2. More than 20 long-distance trains were stranded at stations including Virar, Vangaon, Palghar, Dahanu Road and Valsad as tracks remained submerged.
3. More than 40 train services were affected, with at least 10 trains cancelled, eight rescheduled, and several others diverted or short-terminated.
4. Train movement was severely impacted on the Vasai Road-Virar and Saphale-Palghar sections due to waterlogging.
5. Parts of Palghar district received nearly 300 mm of rainfall in just two hours, worsening the flooding situation by 9 am.
6. Several major long-distance trains, including the Mumbai Central-Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express, Bandra Terminus-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Express, Dadar-Porbandar Saurashtra Express, and Bandra Terminus-Amritsar Express, were among those affected.
7. Incoming trains from Ahmedabad, Jodhpur and Bhuj were halted at stations such as Vapi and Surat to prevent further congestion on the flooded railway network.
8. Western Railway, with support from local NGOs, distributed food packets, drinking water and refreshments to stranded passengers. Around 500 meal packets were provided to passengers aboard the Hazrat Nizamuddin-Mumbai Central Garib Rath Express at Palghar.
9. Help desks were set up at Mumbai Central, Bandra Terminus and Surat to assist passengers affected by delays and cancellations.
10. Suburban train services were also disrupted, with Borivali-Churchgate trains running 15-20 minutes late, while the Virar-Dahanu section remained the worst affected. Railway authorities advised passengers to check the latest train status before leaving for stations.
- Mon, 06 Jul 2026 03:07:28 pm
Mumbai weather LIVE: Traffic on Pune–Mumbai Expressway halted
Mumbai weather LIVE: Traffic on the Pune–Mumbai Expressway halted between the Connecting Link and Missing Link sections after a concrete pillar collapsed onto the carriageway.
(PTI)
- Mon, 06 Jul 2026 02:57:02 pm
Mumbai weather LIVE: Mumbai records 20 cm of rainfall in last 24 hours
Mumbai weather LIVE: IMD Scientist, Dr Shashi Kant told news agency ANI, "In the western coast, comprising Gujarat, Saurashtra, coastal Maharashtra, coastal Karnataka, and Kerala, there is a likelihood of 'very heavy' to 'extremely heavy' rainfall across the entire belt today. A 'Red' warning has been issued for Gujarat, coastal Maharashtra, and coastal Karnataka; in certain pockets there, extremely heavy rainfall, exceeding 21 cm is expected. Regarding Mumbai and its surrounding areas, extremely heavy rainfall (over 20 cm) was recorded in the last 24 hours. In the Ghat areas of central Maharashtra, including Pune, Mahabaleshwar, and their vicinities extremely heavy rainfall has also been observed, with Mahabaleshwar recording levels between 40 and 50 cm in one or two pockets. A second area of concern involves Chhattisgarh and its neighboring regions; a 'Red' warning is in place there due to a depression currently located over southern Jharkhand and its vicinity, which is expected to bring extremely heavy rainfall to Chhattisgarh. Spells of rain are also likely today in eastern Madhya Pradesh and southeastern Uttar Pradesh (covering areas like Varanasi and Prayagraj). The third area covers eastern Rajasthan and western Madhya Pradesh, where 'very heavy' rainfall is also possible today. Overall, the monsoon appears to be in an active phase across central India, with significant rainfall expected from Gujarat to Odisha over the next 24 hours..."
- Mon, 06 Jul 2026 02:48:51 pm
Mumbai rain LIVE: Maharashtra orders half-day for govt offices, advises WFH
Mumbai rain LIVE: The Maharashtra government has ordered non-essential government offices in Mantralaya and across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region to shut after a half-day on Monday following the IMD's red alert for heavy rain. Private offices have been advised to implement work from home, while essential services will continue to function.
- Mon, 06 Jul 2026 02:46:32 pm
Mumbai rain LIVE: Palghar station waterlogged after heavy rain
Mumbai rain LIVE: Waterlogging was reported at Palghar railway station on the Western Railway network following heavy rainfall.
- Mon, 06 Jul 2026 02:45:39 pm
Mumbai rain LIVE: CM Fadnavis reviews operations
Mumbai rain LIVE:
- Mon, 06 Jul 2026 02:39:59 pm
Mumbai rains today LIVE: Missing Link structurally safe, says CM; blames landslide debris
Mumbai rains today LIVE: Maharashtra Chief Minister said the Pune-Mumbai Missing Link is an engineering marvel and that all tunnels and other structures remain intact. He clarified that the disruption was caused by landslide debris and not by any structural failure, stressing that the project has not suffered any damage.
- Mon, 06 Jul 2026 02:11:48 pm
Mumbai rains today LIVE: Palghar puts 8 villages on alert as Mahim Kelwa dam reaches full capacity
Mumbai rains today LIVE: Palghar Collector Indurani Jakhar has placed eight downstream villages on alert after the Mahim Kelwa Minor Irrigation Scheme dam reached 100% storage capacity following heavy rainfall. Water is being released through the spillway, while authorities have begun coordinated evacuation preparedness and deployed officials to monitor the situation. The administration said there is no immediate danger and residents are safe.
- Mon, 06 Jul 2026 06:25:09 am
Mumbai rains today LIVE: Severe waterlogging in Mumbai's Andheri | Video
Mumbai rains today LIVE: Heavy rainfall led to severe waterlogging at Mumbai's Andheri subway on Monday morning, as per news agency ANI.