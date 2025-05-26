Video: Mumbai metro station flooded as water gushes inside amid heavy rain

As heavy rainfall and thunderstorm battered the financial capital on Monday, the Acharya Atre chowk station of Mumbai Metro's Aqua line 3 was flooded after rain water entered the station. Visuals from the spot show Mumbai metro's Acharya Atre chowk station inundated as rain water gushes down the stairs. (HT )

The aqua line of Mumbai metro is still under construction. The preventive barrier meant to stop water broke due to the heavy rain, leading to mild flooding inside the station.

Visuals from the spot show the Acharya Atre chowk station inundated as rain water gushes down the stairs. Passengers are seen making their way up the staircase with their pants folded.

The station has been closed for now.

Soon after, the Mumbai Metro issued a public notice, saying that the train services on Metro Line-3 are temporarily curtailed.

“Public Notice – Mumbai Metro Line 3 Service Update - Due to an unforeseen technical issue, train services on Metro Line-3 are temporarily curtailed and will operate only up to Worli Station instead of Acharya Atre Chowk. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused," Mumbai metro said in a post on X.

Mumbai monsoon

Mumbai woke up to heavy rainfall and thunderstorm on Monday as the southwest monsoon made its onset over the city.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for the financial capital as the city is battered by rain. The heavy rainfall is accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds in several parts of Mumbai.

Many roads across the city have been waterlogged due to extreme weather, with people commuting to their locations in knee-high water, show visuals. Traffic was also disrupted in several areas of Mumbai due to waterlogging.

Colaba recorded the highest amount of rainfall between 8:30 am and 11:30 am in Mumbai. This was followed by Santacruz at 55 mm, Bandra 68.5 mm, Juhu Airport 63.5 mm, Tata Power Chembur 38.5 mm, Vikhroli 37.5 mm, Mahalaxmi 33.5 mm, and Sion at 53.5 mm.