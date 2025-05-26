Weather news live updates: Heavy rain likely in Mumbai; Orange alert issued in Delhi

Weather news live updates: Five districts of Kerala, including Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Malappuram, are under red alert.

Weather news live updates: With the early onset of the southwest monsoon, the India Meteorological Department has issued rain alerts for several parts of Maharashtra, other cities across India. Mumbai, Kerala, Delhi, and Tamil Nadu have all been receiving rainfall in the past couple of days. IMD classified Delhi's Sunday rainfall alone as "heavy", making it the city's second-highest 24-hour May rainfall ever recorded. Temperatures also took a dip overnight, with mercury dropping 10 degrees at Safdarjung within 75 minutes....Read More

Mumbai rains

Heavy rain battered Mumbai on Sunday night, resulting in waterlogged roads and traffic snarls across the city. The weather department has issued red and orange alerts for several parts of the city and Maharashtra.

Mumbai is forecast to have a generally cloudy sky with heavy rain on Monday. The maximum temperature is likely to settle at around 31 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is expected to be 24 degrees Celsius.

Kerala weather

IMD issued a red alert for five districts in Kerala on Monday -- Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Malappuram.

Meanwhile, Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kollam, and Thiruvananthapuram are all under orange alert.

The minimum temperature is likely to settle at 24 degrees Celsius, while the maximum is expected to be around 31 degrees Celsius.

Weather news | Key points