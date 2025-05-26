Weather news live updates: Heavy rain likely in Mumbai; Orange alert issued in Delhi
Weather news live updates: After torrential rainfall battered Delhi on Sunday, causing heavy waterlogging and flooding on the roads, the national capital is forecast to witness thunderstorms with rain on Monday.
Weather news live updates: With the early onset of the southwest monsoon, the India Meteorological Department has issued rain alerts for several parts of Maharashtra, other cities across India. Mumbai, Kerala, Delhi, and Tamil Nadu have all been receiving rainfall in the past couple of days. IMD classified Delhi's Sunday rainfall alone as "heavy", making it the city's second-highest 24-hour May rainfall ever recorded. Temperatures also took a dip overnight, with mercury dropping 10 degrees at Safdarjung within 75 minutes....Read More
Mumbai rains
Heavy rain battered Mumbai on Sunday night, resulting in waterlogged roads and traffic snarls across the city. The weather department has issued red and orange alerts for several parts of the city and Maharashtra.
Mumbai is forecast to have a generally cloudy sky with heavy rain on Monday. The maximum temperature is likely to settle at around 31 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is expected to be 24 degrees Celsius.
Kerala weather
IMD issued a red alert for five districts in Kerala on Monday -- Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Malappuram.
Meanwhile, Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kollam, and Thiruvananthapuram are all under orange alert.
The minimum temperature is likely to settle at 24 degrees Celsius, while the maximum is expected to be around 31 degrees Celsius.
Weather news | Key points
- Heavy rain lashed Delhi early on Sunday, with reports of severe waterlogging and flooding on roads in several parts of the capital.
- The national capital is forecast to receive thunderstorms with rain on Monday. The minimum temperature is likely to be at 25 degrees Celsius, while the maximum is expected to be around 33 degrees Celsius.
- Delhi recorded its wettest May since record-keeping began in 1901, the IMD said. The month's cumulative rainfall touched 186.4 mm, overtaking the previous all-time record of 165 mm, which was set in May 2008.
- In view of the rain alert in Kerala, a holiday has been declared for all educational institutions on Monday in Thrissur, Wayanad, Kasaragod, Ernakulam, and Idukki.
- Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are also likely to receive very heavy and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places on May 26, along with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds, IMD's weather bulletin read.
- The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) deployed special teams to Baramati and Indapur tehsils in Maharashtra's Pune after torrential rain battered the areas on Sunday. Officials said Baramati tehsil received 83.6 millimetres of rain during the day, while the figure was 35.7 mm for Indapur.
Weather news live updates: Red alert issued in Kerala's Wayanad | Rain visuals
A red alert has been issued for Kerala's Wayanad along with several other districts. The region witnessed heavy rain on Monday morning.
Weather news live updates: Mumbai rain visuals from Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus
Mumbai rain: Heavy rain lashed Mumbai early on Monday, resulting in poor visibility and slower traffic movement. Here are some visuals from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.
Weather news live updates: Suburban train services hit in Mumbai
The heavy rainfall and thunderstorm resulted in power visibility in several parts of the city, delaying the suburban services on the Central and Western Railway.
A spokesperson of the Central Railway said, "Suburban trains are delayed by eight to 10 minutes because of reduced speed on account of low visibility due to incessant downpour."
Meanwhile, a spokesperson of the Western Railway said that the suburban services were running normally on its corridor but, some passengers have complained about delays on social media.
Weather news live updates: Thunderstorms, gusty winds in Mumbai on Monday morning
Mumbai's Monday morning opened with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds, slowing down traffic and affecting suburban rail services in several parts of the city.
IMD issued a warning of thunderstorms, heavy rains, and gusty winds for Dadar, Mahim, Parel, Bandra, Kalachowki and several other parts of the city.
According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, no major waterlogging was reported anywhere in the city and suburbs.
Weather news live updates: Orange alert in Delhi today
Delhi woke up to light rain on Monday morning, with the weather department sounding an orange alert for the capital city.
As per IMD, parts of the capital received light showers early on Monday, with the minimum temperature dropping to 25.2 degrees Celsius, 1.4 degrees below the seasonal average.
An orange alert is indicative that residents should remain vigil and ready for potentially disruptive weather.
Weather news live updates: Teen boy dies near Ooty after tree falls on him amid heavy rain
Tamil Nadu rain: A 15-year-old boy from Kerala lost his life on Sunday after a tree fell on him amid strong winds and heavy rainfall in the 8th mile near Ooty in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris district.
The incident took place when the boy was on a sightseeing trip with his family.
Weather news live updates: Heavy rain lashes Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris
Heavy rainfall lashed parts of Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris district on Sunday as the southwest monsoon made an early arrival in India.
The weather department forecast "isolated heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy rain" at one or two places over Nilgiris and Ghat areas of Coimbatore districts on May 26.
Weather news live updates: Heat in UP continues amid rain, thunderstorms
Uttar Pradesh continued to experience hot weather conditions even as some western districts received strong winds and rainfall on Sunday, the local weather office said.
The maximum temperature in several parts of the state was near the 40-degree Celsius mark.
Meanwhile, parts of western UP received heavy rainfall and strong winds, uprooting trees and snapping electric poles in many districts. Of these, Muzaffarnagar district recorded the highest rainfall in the past 24 hours at 14 mm, followed by Prayagraj (8.4 mm), Bareilly (4.9 mm), Shahjahanpur (1.8 mm), and Sultanpur (0.9 mm).
Weather news live updates: NDRF team deployed in Pune's Baramati, Indapur after heavy rain
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) deployed specialized teams on an urgent basis to Baramati and Indapur tehsils in Pune on Sunday, after heavy rainfall caused flood-like situation in several areas.
Officials said that Baramati tehsil received 83.6 millimetres of rain during the day, while the figure was 35.7 mm for Indapur.
Pune (Rural) Superintendent of Police Sandip Singh Gill said that a stretch of Pune-Solapur highway near Indapur remained closed for about two hours due to waterlogging. However, traffic resumed after the water receded.
Weather news live updates: Holiday for schools, colleges in 5 Kerala districts
Kerala weather news: A holiday has been declared for all educational institutions in Thrissur, Wayanad, Kasaragod, Ernakulam, and Idukki districts of Kerala on Monday. The decision comes in the backdrop of heavy rain alert in the region.
Weather news live updates: Heavy waterlogging in parts of Mumbai | Visuals
As heavy rain lashed Mumbai on Sunday night, several parts of the city reported waterlogging issues.
Weather news live updates: IMD forecast for Delhi today
Delhi weather today: The weather department has forecast thunderstorms with rain for the national capital on Monday. The minimum temperature in Delhi is likely to settle at 25 degrees Celsius, while the maximum is expected to be around 33 degrees Celsius.
Weather news live updates: Early onset of southwest monsoon in Mumbai
Mumbai rain: The southwest monsoon arrives in Maharashtra on Sunday, making it the earliest onset of the annual rainy season over the state in 35 years, the IMD said.
The southwest monsoon is expected to advance to Mumbai and some other parts over the next three days, it added.
Previously, the southwest monsoon made an early onset over Maharashtra on May 20, 1990.
