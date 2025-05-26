Mumbai rain triggers waterlogging; IMD issues orange alert, 60 kmph wind warning

Incessant rain battered Mumbai on Sunday and Monday morning, a day after the Monsoon crossed Kerala's shores, causing waterlogging on roads and hitting transportation in the cramped Maharashtra capital. In what may exacerbate the city's waterlogging issue, the India Meteorological Department has upgraded its weather warning from yellow to orange, predicting heavy rain accompanied by gusty winds. A man seen carrying a sack on a water-logged road in Mumbai. (Raju Shinde/HT)

Heavy rain has inundated tracks on the Central Railway network at Masjid, Byculla, Dadar, Matunga and Badlapur railway stations, slowing the movement of trains in the morning rush hours, reported PTI. "The movement of suburban locals is on, but with reduced speed at a few locations," said Swapnil Nila, chief public relations officer of the Central Railway.

Traffic movement in several areas was also hampered because of the rain and waterlogging.

Vehicular traffic on some Mumbai roads slowed down due to waterlogging. (Raju Shinde/HT)

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the highest precipitation in Mumbai was recorded at Nariman Point fire station (104 mm) in the island city, followed by A Ward Office (86 mm), Colaba pumping station (83 mm), and Municipal Head Office (80 mm).

IMD's weather warning for Mumbai

On late Monday morning, the IMD upgraded its rainfall alert for Mumbai from yellow to orange, indicating very heavy rainfall, thunderstorm and lightning with gusty winds at 50-60 kmph.

The weather agency has issued a similar warning for the Raigarh district.

The IMD Mumbai has forecast light to moderate rainfall in parts of Mumbai for the next 24 hours.

The Monsoon arrived eight days earlier than usual in Kerala, marking the earliest arrival in 16 years.

The Monsoon has covered Kerala and parts of neighbouring Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, as well as parts of the northeastern state of Mizoram, the IMD said on Sunday.

Conditions are favourable for the monsoon's further spread into Goa, parts of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, the northeastern states, West Bengal, and the remaining parts of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu over the next 2 to 3 days, it added.

With inputs from Reuters