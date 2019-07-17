Today in New Delhi, India
LIVE BLOG

Mumbai’s Dongri building collapse updates: Death toll rises to 13, rescue operation underway

Mumbai’s Dongri building collapse updates: 13 people died and many are still feared to be trapped under the debris of Kesarbhai building that collapsed on Tuesday morning in south Mumbai’s Dongri area.

By HT Correspondent | Jul 17, 2019 08:51 IST
highlights

A part of four-storey building, which is believed to be 100 years old, collapsed in south Mumbai’s Dongri area on Tuesday morning around 11:40 am. At least 13 have been declared dead, and many are still feared to be trapped under the debris.

The NDRF officials confirmed the rise in the death toll on Wednesday and said the rescue operation is still underway. While rescuing people trapped in the rubble of Kesarbai building in south Mumbai’s Dongri area, bringing machines to the spot is one of major challenges being faced as JCB machine cannot enter the overcrowded area due to narrow lanes.

Follow updates here:

08:50 am IST

Death toll rises to 13, rescue operation underway

Death toll rises to 13, confirms BMC officials

08:49 am IST

Bodies of two minors recovered from under debris

Bodies of two minors recovered from under debris at Kesarbhai building collapse site in Mumbai, reports news agency ANI.

08:27 am IST

Portion of building that collapsed is unauthorised: Official

Mumbai Building Repair & Reconstruction Board (a unit of Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority) on Kesarbhai building collapse: The portion of Kesarbhai building that collapsed is unauthorised.

08:26 am IST

NDRF carries out search operation with the help of sniffer dogs

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) carries out search operation with the help of sniffer dogs, at Kesarbhai building collapse site.

 

08:23 am IST

Building collapse felt like a quake: Locals recall

An eyewitness said the building collapse felt like a quake. Locals felt the vibrations and before they could understand what was happening, a part of four-storey building collapsed, killing and injuring many. Dozens are still feared to be trapped under the debris.

08:20 am IST

Fire brigade vacates adjoining buildings

A four-storey building collapsed in Mumbai’s Dongri area on Tuesday. Locals reported the incident at 11:40 am as fire tenders and a team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were rushed to Tandel street in Abdul Hamid Durga area. The adjoining buildings,which are in a dilapidated condition, have been vacated by the Mumbai fire brigade.

08:17 am IST

Search operation continued overnight

Search operation continued overnight as the rescuers have been clearing the debris manually. The JCB machine cannot enter the spot due to narrow lanes.

08:14 am IST

Death toll rises to 12, many still feared trapped

At least 12 people have been declared dead, 23 have been rescued in Mumbai’s Dongri building collapse.

