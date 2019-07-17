Mumbai’s Dongri building collapse updates: Death toll rises to 13, rescue operation underway

A part of four-storey building, which is believed to be 100 years old, collapsed in south Mumbai’s Dongri area on Tuesday morning around 11:40 am. At least 13 have been declared dead, and many are still feared to be trapped under the debris.

The NDRF officials confirmed the rise in the death toll on Wednesday and said the rescue operation is still underway. While rescuing people trapped in the rubble of Kesarbai building in south Mumbai’s Dongri area, bringing machines to the spot is one of major challenges being faced as JCB machine cannot enter the overcrowded area due to narrow lanes.

Follow updates here:

08:50 am IST Death toll rises to 13, rescue operation underway Death toll rises to 13, confirms BMC officials





08:49 am IST Bodies of two minors recovered from under debris Bodies of two minors recovered from under debris at Kesarbhai building collapse site in Mumbai, reports news agency ANI.





08:27 am IST Portion of building that collapsed is unauthorised: Official Mumbai Building Repair & Reconstruction Board (a unit of Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority) on Kesarbhai building collapse: The portion of Kesarbhai building that collapsed is unauthorised. Mumbai Building Repair & Reconstruction Board (a unit of Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority) on Kesarbhai building collapse: The portion of Kesarbhai building that collapsed is unauthorised. pic.twitter.com/XfnbfpTkD3 — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2019





08:26 am IST NDRF carries out search operation with the help of sniffer dogs National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) carries out search operation with the help of sniffer dogs, at Kesarbhai building collapse site. #Mumbai: National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) carries out search operation with the help of sniffer dogs, at Kesarbhai building collapse site. pic.twitter.com/FtFSiwo0eQ — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2019





08:23 am IST Building collapse felt like a quake: Locals recall An eyewitness said the building collapse felt like a quake. Locals felt the vibrations and before they could understand what was happening, a part of four-storey building collapsed, killing and injuring many. Dozens are still feared to be trapped under the debris.





08:20 am IST Fire brigade vacates adjoining buildings A four-storey building collapsed in Mumbai’s Dongri area on Tuesday. Locals reported the incident at 11:40 am as fire tenders and a team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were rushed to Tandel street in Abdul Hamid Durga area. The adjoining buildings,which are in a dilapidated condition, have been vacated by the Mumbai fire brigade.





08:17 am IST Search operation continued overnight Search operation continued overnight as the rescuers have been clearing the debris manually. The JCB machine cannot enter the spot due to narrow lanes.



