Mumbai traffic police introduce odd-even parking rule in Dahisar for 3 months| Details

Mumbai traffic police announced a temporary parking regulation on a road in Dahisar in the city's western suburbs on Tuesday. The order comes after authorities observed frequent congestion on the stretch due to heavy vehicle movement and roadside parking.

The notification was issued by the Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic – Western Suburbs), with officials noting that the north–south road connecting Swagat Co-operative Housing Society and the main entrance of the Food Corporation of India in Dahisar is relatively narrow and surrounded by residential buildings. Vehicles currently move in both directions along this road.

Authorities said that parking by two-wheelers and four-wheelers on both sides of the road further worsens congestion, creating the possibility of accidents. To address this issue and maintain smoother and safer traffic movement, the police have decided to implement an alternate (odd–even) parking system on the stretch.

How the parking rule will work under the temporary regulation: On even dates: Vehicles will be allowed to park on the eastern side of the road, while parking on the western side will be prohibited.

Vehicles will be allowed to park on the eastern side of the road, while parking on the western side will be prohibited. On odd dates: Vehicles will be allowed to park on the western side, and parking on the eastern side will not be permitted. The order was issued by Ajit Borhade, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic – Western Suburbs), Mumbai, using powers granted under Section 115 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 along with Rule 50 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989.

According to the notification issued on March 10, the new parking arrangement will remain in effect for three months from the date of issuance.

The measure is intended to ensure smoother traffic movement along the busy Dahisar stretch while reducing congestion caused by roadside parking.