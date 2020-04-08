Mumbai, UP, J&K, and Ladakh make mask-wearing mandatory

india

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 23:44 IST

The city of Mumbai, India’s commercial capital, Uttar Pradesh state and the newly created Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Wednesday made it compulsory for people to wear face masks in public places, warning that action shall be taken against those who don’t follow the rule imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued the order on a day that Mumbai reported 72 more coronavirus deaths and six fatalities. Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has asked citizens to wear face masks when they are outside even if they are simple home-made ones.

Any person who doesn’t wear a mask when outdoors will be punished with a fine or even arrested failing to wear mask can now be levied a fine or even face arrest under section 188 Indian Penal Code (disobeying a regulation made under the Epidemic Diseases Act.

The circular issued by civic chief Praveen Pardeshi says, “Any person moving around in his personal or official vehicle must be wearing masks. No person/ officer will attend any meeting/ gathering, work place without wearing these masks.’’

In Uttar Pradesh, additional chief secretary Awanish Awasthi told a press conference: “Wearing of masks has been made compulsory in the state. There can be legal action also for not wearing masks.”

In Jammu and Kashmir, an order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) said face masks had been made mandatory for all officers, staff and visitors in the civil secretariat as a preventive measure to stop the spread of the coronavirus.T

The Civil Secretariat is presently functional in Jammu as part of the bi-annual darbar move, under which the government functions six months each in Jammu and Srinagar during winter and summer months.

“Accordingly, all the administrative secretaries are authorised to effect the purchase of masks, so as to provide three (3) reusable masks for each employee of his/her department in the civil secretariat. The expenditure on this account shall be defrayed from the office expenses (OE) head,” additional secretary, GAD, Rohit Sharma said.

In Ladakh, Leh’s district magistrate Sachin Kumar Vaishya ordered the general public as well as government officials (both civilian and armed forces) to mandatorily wear the face masks at public places without any exception.

“In case of any violation, penal action under rules shall be taken against the violators. This shall come into force with effect from April 9,” he said in his order.

(With inputs from agencies)