Mumbai woman alleges MNS leader's drunk son rammed into her car, abused on camera | Viral video

A woman in Mumbai has alleged that her vehicle was hit by the son of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Javed Shaikh in Andheri area late on Sunday night. According to her, the man – identified as Rahil Javed Shaikh – was driving under the influence. Rahil, the son of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Javed Shaikh and Rajshree More.

Rajshree More, who was reportedly once a close friend of actor Rakhi Sawant, posted a video of the incident on social media platform Instagram in which Rahil appears to be in a semi-naked state, and purportedly heard using abusive language. Rahil reportedly can be heard saying, “Bh**od paishe the."

He also says, “My father is the state vice president of MNS."

The video also shows the accused getting into an altercation with the cops, and charging at Rajshree, daring her to lodge a police complaint. "Go and tell the cops I am Javed Shaikh's son, then you'll see what happens," he is heard saying in Marathi.

Rajshree also shared an image of the FIR that was lodged against the accused later. She also claimed that MNS workers and supporters were targeting her because of her recent comments on the local Marathi population and the Marathi language imposition row.

Rajshree also demanded strict action against Rahil and claimed that she felt threatened during the incident.

What police said

"A video is viral on social media where a shirtless youth is seen abusing a woman, named Rajshree More, after her car was hit by the youth's car. He has been identified as Rahil Shaikh, claiming to be the son of MNS state vice President Javed Shaikh. The incident took place at Vira Desai road in Andheri West. FIR was registered at Amboli police station, and the youth was detained for medical examination, his car was also taken into custody for further investigation by Mumbai police," news agency ANI quoted police as saying.

Rajshree recently sparked a row after posting a video on social media in which she made controversial remarks about the local Maharashtrian community. In the video clip, Rajshree questioned the demand to impose the Marathi language on residents of the state. She added that instead, local Marathi people should be encouraged to work harder.

MNS workers from Versova later filed a complaint against Rajshree at the Oshiwara police station, News18 reported. Following the FIR, Rajshree issued a public apology and took down the video.