Mumbai Youth Cong working president quits post after Bandra MLA chosen youth wing chief

The Congress on Wednesday appointed party’s Bandra east MLA Zeeshan Siddiqui as president of the Mumbai unit of the party’s youth wing, following which the incumbent working chief Suraj Singh Thakur quit his post.

Siddique, 27, the youngest MLA in the assembly, was appointed president of the Mumbai Youth Congress. He is a first-time MLA from Bandra East constituency, and the son of senior Congress leader and former legislator from Bandra West, Baba Siddique.

In a statement dated August 15, Indian Youth Congress appointed Siddique as president and Thakur as working president of the Mumbai Youth Congress.

On Wednesday morning, Zeeshan Siddique tweeted, “I would like to thank Sonia Gandhi madam, my leader Shri @RahulGandhi ji, @Allavaru ji, @IYC president @srinivasiyc bhai for appointing me as president of @IYC_Mumbai.

I also want to thank all 88,517 Youth Congress members who voted for me & made sure that I get the highest votes.”

Following his appointment, Thakur who was the present working president, resigned from his position on Wednesday morning, saying he was “disappointed with the decision” and uncomfortable working with a “non-political” and “inexperience” person. In his resignation letter to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Thakur said, “I always believed that the foot soldiers, organisational persons and experience have been considered more over the fame and oriented politics in Congress. But the recent decision has disappointed me a lot and I am totally uncomfortable working with a non-political and inexperienced person in the key organisation of Congress.”

Regarding his appointment, Siddique said, “There are a lot of like-minded youth in Mumbai, from families in the city, who align with the Congress ideology, and are looking for ways to connect and work with the party. My first aim, as president is to widen the base of the Congress party. Working towards our performance in the upcoming BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) elections, where Congress is contesting alone is also on our cards.”

Siddique said, Thakur’s resignation is “unfortunate” and he along with the Congress leadership will try and convince Thakur to come back on board. “I have worked within the Congress Youth wing for a decade, and held three leadership positions during this time. I also got the highest number of votes, with a large margin, in the elections for the position of President that were held in December,” Siddique said.