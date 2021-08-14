Muraleedharan accuses Kerala MPs of trying to re-enact in Parliament 2016 assembly violence

Union minister V Muraleedharan on Saturday accused some members of parliament (MPs) from Kerala of trying to “re-enact” in Parliament violence that erupted in the state assembly in 2016 and said it will not be allowed. He said they were trying to unleash the same “goondaism (rowdyism)” in the parliament. “It seems some of them have got good lessons from the school of state minister V Sivankutty,” he said while showing pictures of MPs standing on the desk of the Rajya Sabha.

The pictures showed the Communist Party of India’s Binoy Viswom and V Sivadasan of the Communist Party of India (Marxist). Elamarom Kareem, a third member of Parliament from Kerala, is accused of attacking marshals in Rajya Sabha.

Sivankutty is one of the accused in the 2016 assembly violence case. The Supreme Court last month ordered he and five other former legislators will face criminal charges for destroying assembly property during protests in the Kerala assembly in 2016. Sivankutty is accused of damaging a mike, furniture, and hopping from one desk to another.

Muraleedharan, who is from Kerala, cited the pictures and said they show what really happened in Rajya Sabha. “Assembly-model violence and goondaism will not be allowed in parliament. Those responsible will have to answer for their irresponsible behaviour in the House,” he said.

Kareem has denied the charges against him and sought action against marshals for assaulting opposition lawmakers. He wrote a letter to the Rajya Sabha secretary general and asked him to check the visuals of the House to get a clear picture. Viswom has also denied allegations against him.

Sivadasan and Sivankutty were unavailable for comments.