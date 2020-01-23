Murder accused Indian national who fled Abu Dhabi to be tried in India

In a first, an Indian national who committed a murder in Abu Dhabi in 2008 will now be prosecuted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on the request of UAE authorities under the extradition treaty between both countries. The accused Inderjeet Singh will be tried under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The CBI registered an FIR against him on Wednesday.

Singh killed Rama Lengaw Natesan, another Indian, on August 28, 2008, and was already sentenced to “death” by a trial court in Abu Dhabi in 2009 “in absentia”.

According to the case details sent by Abu Dhabi authorities, Natesan’s body was found on a farm. He was identified by other Indian workers, who said Natesan used to sell international pre-paid SIM cards. The motive behind the killing, according to UAE authorities, was a dispute between Natesan and Singh; the latter killed Natesan in an inebriated state.

Singh had lefe the country after committing the crime and returned to India, which prompted the authorities to approach the Indian government.

According to a communication by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to the UAE authorities in May 2016, Singh was arrested by the police in India. After consideration, it was decided that instead of extradition, CBI will investigate him under local laws.

The UAE court had imposed a fine of 200 Dirham (AED) “blood money” on Singh. He was also ordered to repay the victim a sum of money 300 AED.