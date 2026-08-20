Shahjahanpur , A murder case has been registered against six policemen in connection with the death of a 65-year-old bullion trader whose body was found at a neighbouring under-construction house after police conducted a raid at his residence, officials said on Thursday.

Murder case filed against six policemen over jeweller's death in UP's Shahjahanpur

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The FIR was registered at Nigohi police station on Wednesday evening on a complaint by the deceased's wife, naming four policemen posted at Malihabad in Lucknow and two personnel from the local Nigohi police station, Additional Superintendent of Police Devendra Kumar said.

The deceased, Umesh Gupta, was taken to the roof by the police during the raid and thrown from there, resulting in his death, his wife Shanti Devi alleged in her complaint.

She also alleged that the policemen had been extorting money from her husband and had developed animosity towards him after she complained to senior officials. She further alleged that the policemen killed her husband and took away jewellery kept in the house.

On Wednesday morning, she had told reporters that she did not know how her husband died but held the police responsible for his death.

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{{^usCountry}} Kumar said a theft case had been registered at Malihabad police station in Lucknow last year in which Gupta, a resident of Shahjahanpur, was named as an accused. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kumar said a theft case had been registered at Malihabad police station in Lucknow last year in which Gupta, a resident of Shahjahanpur, was named as an accused. {{/usCountry}}

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The Malihabad police team had come to Nigohi with a court warrant, while the local police personnel accompanied them to assist in the raid at Gupta's house around 3 am on Wednesday, he said.

The Malihabad police team entered Gupta's house but did not find him there.

His body was later found around 7 am at a neighbouring building that was under construction, Kumar said.

Malihabad Station House Officer Surendra Bhati said a theft had taken place in his police station area in 2025 and those arrested in the case allegedly told investigators that they sold 30 kg of silver to Gupta in Shahjahanpur.

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Based on the investigation, the police obtained a court warrant against him on May 8, he said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, the police said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.