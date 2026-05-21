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Murder convict who became Bollywood actor arrested after 12 years on run

Hemant Nagindas Modi, who shared screen space with leading actors in films and television series, was picked up by the police on Wednesday

Updated on: May 21, 2026 06:41 pm IST
By Maulik Pathak, Ahmedabad
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A 53-year-old convicted murderer who spent nearly 12 years on the run, building a career as a Bollywood and television actor, has been arrested by the Ahmedabad Crime Branch, officials said on Thursday.

Modi changed his identity and built a career in the entertainment industry, where he was doing supporting roles in films and television series.

Hemant Nagindas Modi, who shared screen space with leading actors in films and television series, was picked up by the police near the Gheekanta metro station in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

Modi, who was sentenced to life in prison for muder, jumped a 30-day parole granted on July 25, 2014, and had been on the run since then.

During this period, he changed his identity and built a career in the entertainment industry, where he was doing supporting roles in films and television series.

Crime branch officials said Modi had appeared in films such as Thugs of Hindostan and Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which featured actors such as Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Ranveer Singh. He also featured in television shows such as Wagle Ki Duniya and Mere Sai, and performed in theatre productions including Yugpurush and Gandhi Viruddh Godse, they said.

 
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